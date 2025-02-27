Irfan Pathan dances to ‘Afghan Jalebi’ after Afghanistan eliminate England from 2025 Champions Trophy; Rashid Khan comments [Watch]

Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan was thrilled after witnessing Afghanistan's stunning eight-run win over England at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Wednesday, February 26, in the ongoing 2025 Champions Trophy. The cricketer-turned-commentator celebrated the victory by dancing to 'Afghan Jalebi' from the Bollywood film 'Phantom'.

It was a must-win encounter for both sides. Afghanistan kept their semifinal hopes alive with the favorable result, while England suffered an embarrassing group-stage exit. Reacting to the Hashmatullah Shahidi-led side's win, Pathan wrote on Instagram:

"Another ICC win against England from Afghanistan. Well done."

Afghanistan's ace spinner Rashid Khan commented on Pathan's post. He jokingly complained about the 40-year-old dancing without him. He wrote:

"Bhai jan mere baghair dance haha [Brother you are dancing without me haha] thank you bhai for always support and love."

It is worth mentioning that Pathan and Rashid danced together on the ground after Afghanistan's eight-wicket win over Pakistan at the 2023 ODI World Cup.

Afghanistan successfully defended a 326-run target against England in 2025 Champions Trophy match

Afghanistan won the toss and chose to bat first in the Group B match against England. Opener Ibrahim Zadran stole the show with his batting exploits, scoring 177 runs off 146 balls. He registered the highest-ever individual score in Champions Trophy history.

It was also the highest ODI score by an Afghan batter. The youngster's knock helped the team register 325/7 in 50 overs. Jofra Archer bagged three wickets, while Liam Livingstone finished with two scalps.

England fought hard in the run chase, with ace batter Joe Root hitting a fine century. He amassed 120 runs in 111 deliveries, albeit in a losing cause. They were bowled out for 317 as Azmatullah Omarzai bagged a brilliant five-wicket haul.

Afghanistan are currently placed third in the Group B points table. They will face Australia in their final group match. A victory in the clash will take them into the 2025 Champions Trophy semifinals. The crucial encounter will take place at the same venue on Friday, February 28.

