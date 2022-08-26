[WATCH] “This looks like a complete action-packed film”- Suresh Raina congratulates Irfan Pathan on his acting debut in Cobra

Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan is all set to make his acting debut with the Tamil film Cobra. He will play the role of an Interpol agent in the movie, as seen in the trailer.

Pathan will share the screen with KGF-fame Shrinidhi Shetty and south Indian superstar Chiyaan Vikram. The film is slated to release on Wednesday (August 31).

Former Indian cricketer Suresh Raina shared a video on social media to congratulate his former teammate on his acting debut ahead of the theatrical release of Cobra. He wrote:

“So happy for you brother @IrfanPathan to watch you perform in #Cobra. This looks like a complete action-packed film, wishing you and the entire cast huge success on this. Can’t wait to watch this one.”

Pathan quickly responded to Raina to express his gratitude. The all-rounder said:

“Thank you mere bhai. Lots of love to you and family.”

As per reports, fans can also watch the much-awaited flick on the OTT platform Sony Liv.

Irfan Pathan to commentate during Indo-Pak clash

Irfan Pathan, who has represented India in 173 matches across formats, has grown as a cricket pundit since his retirement from international cricket. He is currently in the UAE as part of the commentary team for Star Sports. He will lend his voice in the upcoming blockbuster Indo-Pak clash on August 28 in Dubai.

Pathan recently complained to Vistara Airways for their inappropriate staff behavior before he left for Dubai from Mumbai to participate in the tournament.

Meanwhile, India will be gunning to put their best foot forward against arch-rivals Pakistan. They will aim to avenge their humiliating 10-wicket loss to Babar Azam and Co. in the last edition of the ICC T20 World Cup.

They will face Pakistan on August 28 in the Asia Cup. India and Pakistan are joined by Hong Kong in Group A, while Afghanistan, Pakistan and Bangladesh are placed in Group B of the multi-nation tournament.

The Men in Blue are the most successful team in the Asia Cup with seven trophies in their cabinet so far.

