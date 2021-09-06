Irfan Pathan shares humorous tweet on Ravichandran Ashwin's non-selection

Former Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan has taken to Twitter to share a humorous tweet about off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin. Pathan is one of many former cricketers and cricket experts who are baffled by the exclusion of the No.2 ranked Test bowler from India's Test XIs on the England tour.

Irfan Pathan stated that Ashwin's name has cropped up quite often during the ongoing series, and that no one else is remembered as much in their entire lifetime. Here is what he tweeted in Hindi:

"ये सिरीज़ में जितनी हिचकियाँ अश्विन को आई होगी उतनी किसी को पूरी ज़िंदगी में शायद ही आई हो!"

This roughly translates to:

"The number of times Ashwin has been remembered this series, hardly anyone is remembered in their whole lifetime."

Surprised Ravichandran Ashwin did not play: VVS Laxman

Former Indian batter VVS Laxman also shared similar views about Ravichandran Ashwin's exclusion. The off-spinner had picked up six wickets in an innings recently on the same ground for Surrey and could have been more than a handful.

Speaking to ESPNCricinfo, VVS Laxman explained that he felt Ravichandran Ashwin could have created pressure on opposition batsmen and would have been a threat as the game progressed.

"Yes, I was surprised because I thought Ravichandran Ashwin was going to play. The Oval pitch always offers help for spinners as the match progresses. Ashwin is a world-class bowler and has the ability to put pressure on the opposition," VVS Laxman stated.

While India do not have the services of Ravichandran Ashwin, they do have Ravindra Jadeja in their ranks who can be difficult to negotiate with roughs developing outside left-handers' off-stump.

All three results are possible, with both English openers still unbeaten after having added 77 runs together. England will need their captain Joe Root to get a big score if they are to chase down the record target of 368 runs.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava