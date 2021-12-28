Irfan Pathan and his wife Safa Baig welcome a baby boy

Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan has become a father for the second time. The cricket star's wife, Safa Baig, gave birth to a baby boy on Tuesday, December 28.

The 37-year-old took to his social media accounts to share an adorable picture of the newborn baby in his arms. The photograph got a big thumbs up from the netizens as the player's fans showered their love and wishes.

The cricketer-turned-commentator confirmed that both the baby and the mother are in good health. He also revealed his second child's name on the social media post. The Pathan family has named their son - Suleiman.

Here's what Irfan Pathan posted:

"Safa and me welcome our baby boy SULEIMAN KHAN. Both baby and mother are fine and healthy. #Blessings."

Notably, Irfan and Sana had first became parents on December 20, 2016 when they were blessed with a baby boy. The couple had named their first son Imran Khan Pathan.

Irfan Pathan's brother Yusuf Pathan was also overjoyed by the arrival of the baby boy. He tweeted:

"Having a newborn at home gives different level of happiness and joy. Welcome #Suleiman to Pathans family. Ayaan, Riyan and Imran have got a new partner in their kindergarten. @IrfanPathan."

Looking back at Irfan Pathan's international career

The left-armer made his highly-anticipated Indian debut in December 2003. He was hailed as a great exponent of swing bowling by fans and critics alike. Apart from his exploits with the ball, he also played a number of match winning knocks with the bat for the country.

The talented cricketer featured in 29 Test matches for India, in which he picked up 100 wickets. He managed to score 1105 runs in the format with one century and six fifties.

He has 1544 runs and 118 wickets from 120 ODIs. Pathan mustered 172 runs and picked up 28 wickets from 24 T20Is. He was an integral part of India's 2007 World Cup winning squad.

Edited by Diptanil Roy