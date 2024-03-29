"Irony of life" - Unmukt Chand takes a subtle shot at USA selectors after being ignored for T20I series against Canada

Unmukt Chand's dream of playing international cricket at the senior level might be all but over. The U-19 World Cup 2012 winning captain did not receive a place in USA's 15-man squad for the upcoming five-match series against Canada.

Chand represented India at the U-19 level. He even turned up for Delhi Capitals, Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai Indians in the IPL. However, his IPL career ended in 2017 when he asked for a release from MI after another team approached him, and then no franchise bid for him at the auction.

After playing domestic cricket for a few years in India, Chand migrated to the United States with the dream of representing USA at the international level. Despite being the second-highest run-scorer in USA's MiLC, he did not make it to the national team. Reacting to his snub, Chand wrote on X:

"Irony of life- I keep hearing people cribbing about unfair systems in place and the need for healthy changes but when the same people come to power, they practice the same unjust means too. It’s high time we bring the change within ourselves and stand firm for what’s right."

Unmukt Chand indirectly took a shot at the American team's selection committee after the squad announcement. He also questioned the administration system of USA Cricket.

Will Unmukt Chand play for USA in T20 World Cup 2024?

USA will make its T20 World Cup debut later this year. The co-hosts of the mega event are in the same group as India and Pakistan. It looked like Chand would be the captain of the team, but he has not received a place in the national squad.

The American team will play a few more T20I matches before the mega event in June. It will be interesting to see if the selectors give a chance to Chand to showcase his talent.

