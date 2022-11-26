“Irreplaceable in this format” – Wasim Jaffer on Rishabh Pant 

Former India cricketer Wasim Jaffer feels that wicket-keeper batter Rishabh Pant is irreplaceable in ODIs ahead of the second match against New Zealand in Hamilton on Sunday (November 27).

Unlike T20Is, Pant has a better track record in ODIs. He has scored 326 runs in nine innings this year at a decent average of 40.75, including an unbeaten century in an ODI decider in England. He has also scored a couple of fifties.

Speaking to ESPNCricinfo, Jaffer said:

“2:36 – I don’t think Deepak Hooda will play ahead of Rishabh Pant, who is irreplaceable in this format at this point in time.”

Pant, however, departed for 15 runs off 23 balls against New Zealand in the first ODI in Auckland on Friday. He will look to step up with the bat after repeated failures across formats in the ongoing white-ball tour.

India wicket-keepers' performances in 2022 (ODIs):

Rishabh Pant - 326 runs in nine innings @40.75

Sanju Samson - 207 runs in six innings @34.5

Ishan Kishan - 284 runs in nine innings @71

Wasim Jaffer wants Deepak Chahar and Kuldeep Yadav in the second ODI

Jaffer, meanwhile, has backed Deepak Chahar and Kuldeep Yadav in the second ODI after the Indian bowlers failed to defend 306 runs against New Zealand in the first game. He felt Arshdeep Singh and Yuzvendra Chahal, who ended wicketless, must create room for Chahar and Yadav in XI.

Speaking on the same show, Jaffer said:

“2:10 - Deepak Chahar may replace Arshdeep Singh because it increases our batting depth and allows the top order to play a fearless brand of cricket.”

He added:

“2:02 – Maybe, we might see Kuldeep Yadav playing in place of Yuzvendra Chahal because he offers a mystery spin.”

Kuldeep will be gunning for an opportunity after warming the bench in four games in New Zealand, including T20Is. He picked up a four-wicket haul during his latest appearance for India against South Africa.

Meanwhile, Chahar has been in decent form of late. He picked up four wickets in two matches for Rajasthan in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. The seamer scalped three wickets in as many games against South Africa. He is also a handy batter in the lower order.

Shikhar Dhawan and Co. must come out all guns blazing in the do-or-die contest to level the series. On the other hand, the Blackcaps will aim to avenge their 1-0 series loss in T20Is against the visitors.

