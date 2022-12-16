Team India stand-in skipper KL Rahul has made a bold proclamation ahead of the Test series against Bangladesh, referring to England's aggressive approach, which has found success on the subcontinent as well. However, its implementation is yet to be seen on the part of the Indian batters.

Scoring 404 runs in the first innings after playing out 133.5 overs, Team India are still well away from employing an aggressive approach, regardless of the conditions.

The visitors have found it evidently hard to implement on a sluggish and low surface at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdury Stadium in Chattogram. Rahul could not lead from the front in terms of positive cricket after being dismissed for 22 off 54 deliveries in the first innings.

Instead of enforcing the follow-on with a 253 run lead, Team India chose to bat for a second time in the contest. The approach by the opening batters remained the same as they piled up 36 runs across 15 overs in the first session after bowling out Bangladesh for 150.

Rahul and Shubman Gill remain unbeaten at the crease on 20 and 15, respectively. The duo faced the new ball with caution and oversaw a brief burst by the spinners to go to Lunch on Day 3 unscathed and with a growing lead of 290 runs.

Fans observed the wicketkeeper-batter's approach after proclaiming an impending aggressive intent by the team. Here are some of the reactions on Twitter:

Lt Col Sandeep (Retd)🇮🇳 @sandeep4658 KL Rahul 12 off 38 balls, Gill 15 off 47 balls. Is this the aggressive cricket that KL Rahul had promised? KL Rahul 12 off 38 balls, Gill 15 off 47 balls. Is this the aggressive cricket that KL Rahul had promised?

Λ 🇦🇷 @KohliCrews Kl rahul ka mindset jo hai , wo uspar bhari padega kisi din. Kl rahul ka mindset jo hai , wo uspar bhari padega kisi din.

Jagmohan @Jagmoha66465440 So this is the agreesive approach Kl Rahul was talking about even after havin 250+lead they are playing at around 2 runs per over So this is the agreesive approach Kl Rahul was talking about even after havin 250+lead they are playing at around 2 runs per over

Prashanth Yerramilli @PrashanthYerra8 #klrahul Well wow - why do we need to say that we are going to play a positive brand of cricket like England; when we don’t have the personnel to play that kind of 🏏. Stick to what we know. Win matches. #indvban Well wow - why do we need to say that we are going to play a positive brand of cricket like England; when we don’t have the personnel to play that kind of 🏏. Stick to what we know. Win matches. #indvban #klrahul

Rajat Pandey @Rajat_18_15 @ICC I don't see the reason why India is playing so defensively even after having a 250+ lead from the first innings. Play for 2 seasons with all your potential and invite them to bat tomorrow morning @klrahul @ShubmanGill I don't see the reason for playing less than 3 RR for now I don't see the reason why India is playing so defensively even after having a 250+ lead from the first innings. Play for 2 seasons with all your potential and invite them to bat tomorrow morning @klrahul @ICC @ShubmanGill I don't see the reason for playing less than 3 RR for now

Rishi Goyal @Goyal_Rishi1 KL Rahul is batting as if Isko teen guna lagaan bharna padega. KL Rahul is batting as if Isko teen guna lagaan bharna padega.

Aaroshi Aggarwal @aaroshi005 KL Rahul was talking about BazBall

Both of them playing PujBall KL Rahul was talking about BazBallBoth of them playing PujBall

Λ 🇦🇷 @KohliCrews Kl rahul - Hum aggressive cricket khekenge.



Meanwhile Kl Rahul - 12(35) Kl rahul - Hum aggressive cricket khekenge.Meanwhile Kl Rahul - 12(35)

Pritish Dinesh Sathe प्रितीश दिनेश साठे 🇮🇳🚩 @Pritish_s_ #INDvsBAN Indian team under KL Rahul playing aggressive test cricket. Scoring 28 runs in 13 overs at a rate of 2.15!! Indian team under KL Rahul playing aggressive test cricket. Scoring 28 runs in 13 overs at a rate of 2.15!! 😱 #INDvsBAN

Vishal Vikram @vishvikram5 Was this the aggressive kl rahul was talking about? I dont get that Was this the aggressive kl rahul was talking about? I dont get that https://t.co/945OP8H1Ge

KL Rahul and Co. comfortably placed midway through the Test

As the first Test reaches its midway mark. Team India are leaps and bounds ahead of Bangladesh with a mammoth lead by their side.

The Indian bowlers made quick work of the remaining wickets at the start of the day's play to bowl out Bangladesh for a paltry 150. Left-arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav recorded a five-wicket haul as Ravichandran Ashwin and Axar Patel remained wicketless.

Despite having a lead exceeding 200 runs, the visitors chose not to enforce the follow-on. A wearing pitch and well-rested bowlers give India all sorts of advantages when they eventually declare and ask Bangladesh to bat once again.

What target will Team India set for the fourth innings? Let us know what you think.

