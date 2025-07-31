Is Akash Deep playing today's ENG vs IND 2025 5th Test? 

Team India pacer Akash Deep returns to the playing XI for the fifth and final Test against England, after having missed the previous clash due to an injury. The right-arm bowler replaces Anshul Kamboj following the recent drawn clash at Old Trafford, Manchester.

Akash Deep had narrowly failed to make it to the playing XI for the series opener at Headingley, but made a serious impression at Edgbaston, while coming in for Jasprit Bumrah. He bagged a memorable 10-wicket haul in India's record win to level the series, before enduring a bleak outing at Lord's in the third Test.

Team India's seam bowling department were bound for changes after fatigue had set in during the business end of the series. With Jasprit Bumrah's workload and injury scare during the fourth Test, coupled with Anshul Kamboj's meek debut, the visitors have brought in options from the bench as Arshdeep Singh misses out on his debut.

Team India skipper Shubman Gill forgot to mention Akash Deep's inclusion in the playing XI, naming the remaining three changes instead. However, the team sheet confirms that the pacer has indeed returned to the squad along with Prasidh Krishna to assist Mohammed Siraj.

"I was a bit confused yesterday, it is overcast as well. It should be a good pitch for the bowlers. We've got three changes - Dhruv, Karun and Prasidh come in for Pant, Shardul and Bumrah. We are looking for the one final push," Gill said at the toss after being put into bat first.

Team India's dry run at the toss continued as Shubman Gill failed to call the right side yet again. England captain Ollie Pope, taking over the role from Ben Stokes, had no hesitation in bowling first on a green top under overcast conditions.

Akash Deep has picked 11 wickets in the ENG vs IND 2025 Test series

Despite featuring in only two Tests in the series so far, Akash Deep is the fourth-leading wicket-taker of the series. He has claimed 11 wickets in four innings at an average of 28.09 and an economy of 4.28.

The pacer put in a marathon shift of a combined 41.1 overs in two innings during the second Test in Birmingham. He has a vital role to play against an in-form English batting unit as India aim to level the series 2-2.

