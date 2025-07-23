Is Anshul Kamboj playing today's ENG vs IND 2025 4th Test?

Team India have handed a debut to pacer Anshul Kamboj for the fourth Test against England at Old Trafford in Manchester. The 24-year-old was added to the Indian squad for the fourth Test following injuries to batting all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy and left-arm seamer Arshdeep Singh.Reddy has been ruled out of the last two Tests due to a left knee injury, while Arshdeep is unavailable for the fourth Test. He hurt his left thumb while bowling in the nets in Beckenham. In the press conference on the eve of the Manchester Test, skipper Shubman Gill confirmed that Akash Deep would also be unavailable for the fourth Test and that Kamboj was one of the replacement options.The youngster received his Test cap from former India keeper-batter Deep Dasgupta ahead of the game. Prasidh Krishna was the other option India had. However, the fast bowler looked out of sorts in the first two Test matches that he played and was very expensive as well.Who is Anshul Kamboj?A 24-year-old right-arm pacer from Haryana, Kamboj made his first-class debut in February 2022 against Tripura in Delhi. He has the experience of 24 first-class matches in which he has claimed 79 wickets at an average of 22.88, with the aid of two five-fers and one 10-wicket match haul.He is also handy lower order batter. Kamboj has scored 486 runs in 34 innings at an average of 16.20. The cricketer was part of the India A squad that played two unofficial Tests against England Lions in May-June. He claimed one wicket in the first Test in Canterbury and four scalps in the second Test in Northampton. Kamboj also hit an unbeaten 51 in the second innings of the second Test.In addition to his first-class experience, the 24-year-old has also played 25 List A matches and 30 T20 games, claiming 40 and 34 wickets respectively. He represented Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in IPL 2025, claiming 10 wickets in 11 matches. He registered figures of 3-13 as CSK hammered Gujarat Titans (GT) by 83 runs in a league match at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.