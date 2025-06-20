Is Arshdeep Singh playing today’s ENG vs IND 2025 1st Test?

Arshdeep Singh didn't find a place in Team India's playing XI for their opening Test of the five-match away series against England. The match kicked off at Headingley, Leeds, on Friday, June 20.

The left-arm fast bowler earned his maiden Test call-up for the England tour. However, the 26-year-old will still have to wait for his debut cap. Arshdeep has featured in 21 matches in First-Class cricket.

The seamer has picked up 66 wickets across 37 innings at an average of 30.37. While he is yet to play a Test match for India, he has played for the national side in white-ball formats. His first T20I appearance came in July 2022 against England.

His ODI debut, on the other hand, was against New Zealand in November 2022. He was last seen in action during the recently concluded 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL).

Arshdeep Singh was among the top bowling performers of Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the season. He was the side's leading wicket-taker, with 21 wickets across 16 innings at an economy rate of 8.88.

Prasidh Krishna gets the nod over Arshdeep Singh for India's playing XI for ENG vs IND 2025 1st Test

Pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj were expected to be sure starters in India's lineup for the Test series opener. Shardul Thakur also made a strong case for himself for the bowling all-rounder's position with an unbeaten 122-run knock from 68 balls in the intra-squad practice match.

Prasidh Krishna and Arshdeep Singh appeared to be the frontrunners for the role of the third seamer. The Indian think tank went ahead with Prasidh for the first Test.

Meanwhile, England won the toss and chose to field first. Here are the two playing XIs for the Test:

IND: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill(c), Rishabh Pant, Karun Nair, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna

ENG: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes(c), Jamie Smith, Chris Woakes, Brydon Carse, Josh Tongue, Shoaib Bashir

