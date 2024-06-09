Is Azam Khan playing in IND vs PAK T20 World Cup 2024 match?

Pakistan cricket team have made one change to their playing, leaving out Azam Khan for their blockbuster match against Team India in T20 World Cup 2024 at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York on Sunday. As a result, the management has wielded the axe on the underperforming youngster, thereby bringing in Imad Wasim, who has recovered from his injury.

Azam is one of the wicketkeepers picked by the management for the showpiece event but has struggled continuously since his debut in 2021. The right-handed batter has managed only 88 runs in 14 T20Is with a best of 30 not out and averaging a woeful 8.80. His keeping skills have also come under scrutiny after a poor show in the fourth T20I against England at The Oval in London.

Imad Wasim, meanwhile, missed the first match against USA in Dallas due to an injury and was significantly doubtful for the high-voltage encounter against the Men in Blue. Nevertheless, head coach Gary Kirsten confirmed that the 35-year-old, who came out of retirement only to play in the T20 World Cup 2024, has returned to full fitness.

Azam Khan makes way for Imad Wasim as Pakistan captain Babar Azam opts to bowl first

Rohit Sharma and Babar Azam. (Image Credits: Twitter)

The toss was delayed in New York due to heavy rain, but it fell in favor of the Pakistan skipper as he chose to bowl first, citing overcast conditions and moisture on the surface. Team India skipper Rohit Sharma stated that he would have chosen to field first as well and underlined the need to assess the conditions well to set a good total.

With Babar registering a 43-ball 44 in their shocking defeat to the USA, he will be under massive pressure to deliver with the bat.

The Men in Blue opened their T20 World Cup 2024 campaign against Ireland with an eight-wicket win and look overwhelming favorites against their arch-rivals. India have lost only once to Pakistan in T20 World Cups in 8 outings.

