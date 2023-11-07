Is Glenn Maxwell playing today’s AUS vs AFG match of 2023 World Cup?

Australia welcomed back all-rounder Glenn Maxwell to the playing XI for the 2023 World Cup clash against Afghanistan at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Tuesday (November 7).

Glenn Maxwell missed the previous game against their arch-rivals England in Ahmedabad. He had to sit out as he suffered a concussion during a freak accident while playing golf. The all-rounder recovered optimally and was slotted back into the Australian playing XI for today's contest.

Maxwell has been a crucial performer for the Australian side in both batting and bowling departments in the World Cup so far. He has scored 196 runs across seven games at an impressive strike rate of 148.48. He also picked up four wickets with his off-spin and played the role of second spinner for his team.

"Glenn Maxwell and Mitchell Marsh are back" - Australia captain Pat Cummins on changes for Afghanistan clash

Speaking after losing the toss, Pat Cummins was not too bothered about bowling first in the hot afternoon conditions. He expressed satisfaction with his team's current form, as they won five matches in a row. Steve Smith missed out due to a fitness issue.

Cummins said:

"This does not really change our tactics much (on bowling first). Steve Smith and Cameron Green miss out while Glenn Maxwell and Mitchell Marsh are back. Really happy with the way we have gone, five (wins) in a row, one of the most pleasing things is we have played 14 guys so far and everyone has done well, long may that continue."

He added:

"I am sure the heat will play a role but we will be ready and prepared. It is much cooler now than it was a month ago. We have ensured that the squad has enough balance so that whoever comes in, it is a seamless process."

Australia playing XI: Travis Head, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis(w), Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Pat Cummins(c), Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.

Afghanistan playing XI: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi(c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Ikram Alikhil(w), Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad, Naveen-ul-Haq.

