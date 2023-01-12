Cricket Australia (CA) recently decided to forfeit the ODI series against Afghanistan in March after conferring with their government and the stakeholders. They cited the Taliban's recent announcement of imposing further restrictions on women's and girls' education and employment in Afghanistan as the primary reason behind their decision.

Since the series was part of the ICC ODI Super League, there were 30 points on offer during the series. With Australia withdrawing, Afghanistan will now bag all those points.

The multi-time world champions have already booked their spot in the 2023 ODI World Cup in India, so losing these points wouldn't make a significant impact.

Cricket fans on Twitter were disappointed with Cricket Australia's decision. They called out the cricket board for their hypocritic decisions by pointing out that they did not have issues facing Afghanistan in T20 World Cup 2022, which was a must-win game for Australia to stay alive in the competition.

Here are some of the reactions:

"CA is committed to supporting growing the game for women and men around the world"- Cricket Australia

After considering the unfair treatment of the reigning Afghanistan government towards women, Cricket Australia decided to withdraw their ODI series against Afghanistan, scheduled to take place in March.

In an official statement, they explained their rigid stance on the matter. CA also opened up that they will be in touch with the Afghanistan Cricket Board anticipating a better tomorrow for the females in the country. The statement read:

"CA is committed to supporting growing the game for women and men around the world, including in Afghanistan, and will continue to engage with the Afghanistan Cricket Board in anticipation of improved conditions for women and girls in the country. We thank the Australian Government for its support on this matter.

"Our board has been monitoring progress since the change of regime. It is a concern that progress is not being made in Afghanistan and it's something our board will consider at its next meeting in March. As far as we are aware, there isn't activity at the moment.

cricket.com.au @cricketcomau JUST IN: Australia’s ODI series against Afghanistan in March will not go ahead. JUST IN: Australia’s ODI series against Afghanistan in March will not go ahead.

Do you think CA made the right decision? Sound off your opinions in the comments section.

