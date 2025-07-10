Is Jasprit Bumrah playing today's ENG vs IND 2025 3rd Test?

The build-up to the all-important third Test of the 2025 Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy has been dominated by discussions around ace Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah's return to the side. The 31-year-old played the opening Test at Leeds and picked up five wickets in the first innings.

However, he went wicketless in the second innings as India allowed England to chase down 371 on the final day. Despite the 0-1 deficit, the Indian think tank rested Bumrah for the second Test at Edgbaston for workload management.

Faced with the prospect of falling into a 0-2 hole, a resurgent Indian side answered the skeptics with a resounding 336-run win to level the five-match series at 1-1.

With an opportunity to seize control of the series, Indian skipper Shubman Gill confirmed Bumrah's return to the 11 at the toss on Day 1 (July 10) at Lords, saying (via Cricbuzz):

"The bowlers are feeling confident, wasn't easy to pick 20 wickets on that (Edgbaston) wicket. I am feeling great, as a batter you expect to be in the middle of the situation and batting. We have one change - Bumrah for Prasidh."

Jasprit Bumrah is the top-ranked Test bowler as per the latest ICC rankings, and his inclusion in the 11 will bolster the Indian attack. The champion pacer replaces Prasidh Krishna in the lineup after the speedster endured two indifferent outings with the ball.

What happened when Jasprit Bumrah last played a Test match at Lord's?

Jasprit Bumrah propelled India to one of their most memorable wins at Lord's in 2021. [Credit: Getty]

Jasprit Bumrah has played only one Test match at Lord's in his illustrious career, yet it was potentially India's most famous away victory in 2021. After a drawn first Test of the five-match series, the action shifted to the home of cricket, with the Virat Kohli-led Indian side looking to repeat their heroics from 2014 under similar circumstances.

The first innings saw an even battle between the bat and the ball, with England capturing a slender 27-run lead. India weathered the English storm in their second essay and scored a formidable 298/8 declared, setting the hosts a target of 272 in approximately 60 overs.

After a wicketless first innings, Bumrah led the Indian charge on the final day, picking up three crucial wickets, including skipper Joe Root. He finished with outstanding figures of 3/33 in 15 overs as India completed a magnificent 151-run win.

The veteran pacer boasts an excellent bowling record in Tests in England, with 42 wickets in 10 matches at an average of 26.47, including three 5-wicket hauls.

