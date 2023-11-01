Is Kagiso Rabada playing today’s NZ vs SA match of the 2023 World Cup?

South African pacer Kagiso Rabada returns to the playing XI for his side's 2023 ODI World Cup league-stage fixture against New Zealand at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Wednesday. The right-arm bowler was not part of the Proteas side that recorded a one-wicket win over Pakistan at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in their last outing.

South Africa had opted to go with two frontline spinners for the spin-friendly Chennai pitch, and the tactic paid off since Tabraiz Shamsi stepped up with four wickets and earned the Player of the Match award as well. The approach also allowed the team to rest Rabada, who has been nursing a back injury in the tournament.

After being put into bat by New Zealand, Proteas skipper Temba Bavuma said during the toss:

"Pitch looks a bit dry, could skid on later under lights. Kagiso Rabada comes in for Shamsi. We want to run with the momentum. Was not our clinical display last game but it was important to get those key moments to cross the line."

South Africa have won three matches in a row in the World Cup, with their sole loss coming against the Netherlands in Dharamsala.

New Zealand, on the other hand, welcome back Tim Southee into the playing XI. The veteran pacer has not played a single match in the tournament due to a thumb fracture that he sustained during the tour of England prior to the World Cup.

The Blackcaps, however, continue to be led by Tom Latham since Kane Williamson is yet to fully recover from his injury.

Kagiso Rabada has claimed 10 wickets in the ODI World Cup so far

The speedster has guided the South African pace attack well in the tournament so far and, along with Marco Jansen, Lungi Ngidi, and Gerald Coetzee, have forged a formidable unit.

Rabada has taken 10 wickets in five matches at an economy of 5.36 and an average of 21.90. He is yet to go wicket-less in a match at the 2023 ODI World Cup and his best figures of 3-33 came in South Africa's clinical win over Australia in Lucknow.

South Africa (Playing XI): Quinton de Kock (WK), Temba Bavuma (C), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Gerald Coetzee, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi.

New Zealand (Playing XI): Devon Conway, Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (C)(WK), Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Tim Southee, Trent Boult.