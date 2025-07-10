Is Kuldeep Yadav playing today's ENG vs IND 2025 3rd Test?

Team India left-arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav's exclusion has been a major topic of discussion since the England Test tour got underway last month. The 30-year-old missed the opening two Tests, with the Indian management preferring batting depth over his wicket-taking ability.
As the crucial third Test of the five-match affair is set to get underway at Lord's today (July 10), Kuldeep's misfortune continues, with the Uttar Pradesh-born spinner continuing to warm the benches.
Coming off a sensational series-leveling 336-run win in the previous Test at Edgbaston, Indian skipper Shubman Gill made no mention of Kuldeep Yadav at the toss when confirming the team combination.
"I was confused what to do till this morning. I would have bowled first. There would be something for the bowlers in the first session. Everyone chipped in and that's what the discussion was about. The bowlers are feeling confident, wasn't easy to pick 20 wickets on that wicket. I am feeling great, as a batter you expect to be in the middle of the situation and batting. We have one change - Bumrah for Prasidh," said Gill (via Cricbuzz).
Kuldeep has played only 13 Tests in his career despite debuting in the red-ball format in 2017. His last Test outing for India came in the opening Test of the home series against New Zealand in October 2024.
The wily spinner boasts an outstanding Test record with 56 wickets at an average of 22.16, including four 5-wicket hauls. Kuldeep's Test numbers against England are even better, with 21 wickets in six outings at an average of 22.28.
Meanwhile, England captain Ben Stokes won the toss for a third consecutive time and elected to bat first.
Has Kuldeep Yadav ever played a Test match in England?
Kuldeep Yadav has played only one Test in his career in England, which incidentally came at Lord's in 2018. After losing a thrilling opening Test at Edgbaston, India included the left-arm wrist spinner at the home of cricket.
However, seam-friendly conditions meant Kuldeep struggled to find his rhythm in India's lone innings with the ball. He bowled only nine overs and conceded 44 runs without picking up a wicket as England amassed 396/7 declared in response to India's 107.
Furthermore, Kuldeep was dismissed without opening his account with the bat in both innings.
The visitors again folded in the second innings for just 130, suffering a massive innings and 159-run defeat. Kuldeep did not play the remaining three matches of the series as India lost by a 1-4 margin.
