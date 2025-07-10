Is Kuldeep Yadav playing today's ENG vs IND 2025 3rd Test?

Team India left-arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav's exclusion has been a major topic of discussion since the England Test tour got underway last month. The 30-year-old missed the opening two Tests, with the Indian management preferring batting depth over his wicket-taking ability.

Ad

As the crucial third Test of the five-match affair is set to get underway at Lord's today (July 10), Kuldeep's misfortune continues, with the Uttar Pradesh-born spinner continuing to warm the benches.

Coming off a sensational series-leveling 336-run win in the previous Test at Edgbaston, Indian skipper Shubman Gill made no mention of Kuldeep Yadav at the toss when confirming the team combination.

"I was confused what to do till this morning. I would have bowled first. There would be something for the bowlers in the first session. Everyone chipped in and that's what the discussion was about. The bowlers are feeling confident, wasn't easy to pick 20 wickets on that wicket. I am feeling great, as a batter you expect to be in the middle of the situation and batting. We have one change - Bumrah for Prasidh," said Gill (via Cricbuzz).

Ad

Trending

Kuldeep has played only 13 Tests in his career despite debuting in the red-ball format in 2017. His last Test outing for India came in the opening Test of the home series against New Zealand in October 2024.

The wily spinner boasts an outstanding Test record with 56 wickets at an average of 22.16, including four 5-wicket hauls. Kuldeep's Test numbers against England are even better, with 21 wickets in six outings at an average of 22.28.

Meanwhile, England captain Ben Stokes won the toss for a third consecutive time and elected to bat first.

Ad

Has Kuldeep Yadav ever played a Test match in England?

Expand Tweet

Ad

Kuldeep Yadav has played only one Test in his career in England, which incidentally came at Lord's in 2018. After losing a thrilling opening Test at Edgbaston, India included the left-arm wrist spinner at the home of cricket.

However, seam-friendly conditions meant Kuldeep struggled to find his rhythm in India's lone innings with the ball. He bowled only nine overs and conceded 44 runs without picking up a wicket as England amassed 396/7 declared in response to India's 107.

Ad

Furthermore, Kuldeep was dismissed without opening his account with the bat in both innings.

The visitors again folded in the second innings for just 130, suffering a massive innings and 159-run defeat. Kuldeep did not play the remaining three matches of the series as India lost by a 1-4 margin.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Venkatesh Ravichandran Venkatesh has been writing cricket news, listicle and feature articles for Sportskeeda for over a year. He loves cricket because of the diversity of the playing fields and its unparalleled nuances, which no other sport presents. He also enjoys the analytical and quantitative side of the sport, which originates from his MBA degree and 10 years of experience in the IT industry in companies like Infosys, Atos and TCS.



Venkatesh ensures proper research from reliable sources and social media trends to gather information, and adds his own dash of creativity to create insightful content.



He started watching cricket in the late 1990s, having been impressed with South Africa and New Zealand’s gentleman-like attitude. Domestically, he supports the Chennai Super Kings for their ability to bring the best out of their players owing to a friendly and conducive team environment.



He admires three cricketers the most – Brian Lara for his batting style, AB de Villiers for changing the paradigm of batting and MS Dhoni for his unique cerebral approach to field placings and batting. Along with cricket, Venkatesh also enjoys watching and playing tennis and basketball. In his free time, he finds pleasure in singing and watching movies and web series. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news