Is Kuldeep Yadav playing today's ENG vs IND 2025 5th Test?

Wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav is not playing the fifth Test between England and India. The game is being played at The Oval, beginning Thursday, July 31. Kuldeep continues to remain out of the playing 11.

With India looking to add depth to the batting, the likes of Shardul Thakur have been preferred over Kuldeep Yadav. The wrist-spinner has warmed the bench throughout the series despite being a wicket-taking option.

India continues to play the two spinners and all-rounders Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar. However, with the pitch expected to aid spinners at The Oval, the visitors may have missed a trick by leaving Kuldeep out once again.

The overcast conditions and a green top could have played on the mind of the Indian captain and management, going against Kuldeep. Several former cricketers and experts have called for Kuldeep Yadav to be in the 11. However, he will finish the tour without playing a single game.

India have made four changes to the team for the fifth Test. These include Dhruv Jurel for the injured Rishabh Pant, Karun Nair for Shardul Thakur, Prasidh Krishna for Jasprit Bumrah, and Akash Deep for Anshul Kamboj.

Kuldeep Yadav's Test record against England

Kuldeep Yadav has an impressive record against England in Tests. When England toured India in 2024, the wrist-spinner bagged 19 wickets from four matches at an average of 20.15 with a five-wicket haul as well.

English batters are known to struggle against spin and wrist-spin in particular, which he took advantage of. Overall, he has played six Tests against England. He has 21 wickets at an average of 22.28 and has been successful against them.

However, he has played just one Test in England, which came during the 2018 tour, where he went wicketless. Nonetheless, given their struggles against spin and conditions on offer, Kuldeep is always an attacking choice.

In his Test career, the 30-year-old has played 13 matches. He has picked up 56 wickets from 24 innings at an average of 22.16 with four five-wicket hauls. Having last played a Test against New Zealand at home in 2024, Kuldeep still waits for an opportunity to play once again in the longer format.

