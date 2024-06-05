Is Kuldeep Yadav playing today’s IND vs IRE T20 World Cup match?

Kuldeep Yadav failed to find a place as India named their playing XI for their opening T20 World Cup game against Ireland at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York on Wednesday (June 5). The Men in Blue picked all-rounders Axar Patel and Ravindra Jadeja as their two spinners.

Kuldeep recently bagged 16 wickets in 11 IPL games at an economy rate of 8.70. The left-arm wrist spinner has picked up 59 wickets in 35 T20Is. He has 15 scalps in 10 T20Is since 2023.

Meanwhile, Axar Patel and Ravindra Jadeja bagged 11 and eight wickets, respectively, in the IPL. They are also quite handy with the bat in the lower order. The Men in Blue have picked three specialist pacers and Hardik Pandya as the fourth seamer. Shivam Dube can also bowl medium pace if required.

India skipper Rohit Sharma didn’t clarify whether Kuldeep has been rested ahead of the high-octane Indo-Pak clash at the same venue on June 9.

At the toss, Rohit said:

“Guys missing out are Kuldeep, Sanju, Jaiswal and one more [Yuzvendra Chahal].”

The Indian captain opted to bowl after winning the toss, he said:

“We're going to bowl. Preparations have been alright. Have been managing ourselves in these new conditions. Has been challenging but we are all professionals.

"We played on a similar pitch and do know what to expect a little bit. I know it's going to be slightly different from what we're used to. But that's what the sport is. Not sure about the conditions too much, so thought having a target in front of us would be good.”

“Finger spinners will be more successful than wrist spinners” – Sanjay Manjrekar backed Axar Patel and Ravindra Jadeja to deliver in IND vs IRE T20 World Cup match

Former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar backed Axar Patel and Ravindra Jadeja to deliver in the India-Ireland T20 World Cup game. He told ESPNCricinfo:

“India will look to deepen their batting, so Axar Patel might play. On this pitch, finger spinners will be more successful than wrist spinners.”

He added:

“I don’t think Chahal will get an opportunity. Two left-arm spinners would be enough on this pitch, but keeping Kuldeep Yadav away will be a big call.”

Follow the IND vs IRE T20 World Cup live score and updates here.

