Is Matt Henry playing today's IND vs NZ 2025 Champions Trophy final?

New Zealand pacer Matt Henry will not be participating in the 2025 Champions Trophy final against India on Sunday (March 9) in Dubai due to a shoulder injury. Fast-bowling all-rounder Nathan Smith has been named his replacement.

Notably, Henry is the tournament's highest wicket-taker with 10 scalps in four games, with his best figures of 5/42 coming against India in the group stage. He had put the Men in Blue under pressure by dismissing Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli.

Doubts emerged over Henry's availability during the semifinal between New Zealand and South Africa in Lahore. The right-arm pacer landed on his right shoulder while completing the catch.

Matt Henry still bowled two overs in the backend of the Proteas' innings, while also being seen diving in the field. He finished the game with figures of 2/43 off seven overs, while taking wickets of Ryan Rickelton and Kagiso Rabada.

Ahead of the final, Black Caps head coach Gary Stead insinuated that Henry was not 100% fit and hoped that he would be fine for the final. He said during a press conference (via ESPNcricinfo):

"He's obviously pretty sore just from landing on the point of his shoulder. Hopefully he will be okay."

Matt Henry has most wickets in international cricket since 2023

Matt Henry has been consistent in international cricket across all formats in recent years. He has scalped 136 wickets in 66 innings across formats since 2023, while Ravindra Jadeja is second with 125 scalps in 74 innings during the same period.

Henry took 48 wickets in nine games in the World Test Championship (WTC) 2023-25 cycle.

The 2023 World Cup saw the pacer finish with 11 wickets in seven games, playing a key role to take the Kiwi side to the semifinal. He played a solitary game in 2024 T20 World Cup, taking two wickets.

