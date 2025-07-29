"Is it nonsense that you celebrate so much?" - Aakash Chopra on whether the honors boards on English grounds should be removed

Former India player Aakash Chopra has noted that the honors boards should be removed from English grounds if milestones like centuries and five-wicket hauls are nonsensical. He wondered why such a hue and cry was made about Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar declining Ben Stokes' early draw offer.

Stokes offered a draw to Jadeja and Washington at the start of the mandatory overs in the fourth Test between India and England in Manchester on Sunday, July 27. However, the duo declined the handshake as they were nearing their respective centuries.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel 'Aakash Chopra,' the cricketer-turned-commentator was asked whether former England batter Jonathan Trott should be asked to get the honors boards removed from the country's grounds, as he suggested that Jadeja and Washington should have accepted Stokes' draw offer and shouldn't have played for their centuries.

"I agree with you totally. If you feel these milestones are nonsense, that they have no importance, it's stat-padding, and what's the point in the two Indian batters trying to score their centuries, I didn't understand this England formula. If that's the case, remove them (the honors boards)," Chopra responded (10:20).

"If you are so close to your milestone, and despite that, if they want you not to complete that milestone, is it nonsense that you celebrate so much? It's not written on the honors board whether the hundred came in a winning or losing cause, or in the mandatory overs. Let us know if it is historic or not because you only invented this game," he added.

Both Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar reached their centuries before the draw offer was accepted. While Jadeja remained unbeaten on a 185-ball 107, Washington's unbeaten 101 came off 206 balls.

"The Dukes ball hasn't really helped the cause" - Aakash Chopra on the flat pitches in England for ENG vs IND 2025 Tests

The first four Tests between India and England have gone to the fifth day. [P/C: Getty]

In the same video, Aakash Chopra was asked about the changed nature of pitches in England in the ongoing Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy.

"The pitches have become extremely flat. Manchester used to have bounce, but it's no longer there. The ball used to seam in Headingley, but that's no longer the case. The Oval used to be flat, and will remain flat. The Dukes ball hasn't really helped the cause," he replied.

The former India opener added that the conditions have been altered to favor the so-called Bazball approach.

"Of course, it didn't get deshaped that much in the previous match, but they don't swing anymore. They also started bringing the boundaries in because they want to play Bazball. So many things are changing in Test cricket constantly," Chopra observed.

To conclude, Aakash Chopra noted that the flat pitches have exposed England's already weak bowling a little more. He opined that the hosts' current attack might be their weakest in the last 20 years.

