“Is the physio more important than the captain?” - Former India cricketer blasts workload management after ENG vs IND 2025 Tests

Former India cricketer and chairman of the men's senior selection committee Sandeep Patil has criticised workload management in Indian cricket. Terming it "nonsense", the 1983 World Cup winner questioned whether physios were starting to gain more importance than captains in modern-day cricket.

The concept of workload management has gained importance over the years to try and prevent players from sustaining injuries and ensure they play more matches. Patil told Mid-day:

“I wonder how the BCCI is agreeing to all this. Is the physio more important than the captain, than the head coach? What about selectors? Are we to expect that the physio will be sitting in selection committee meetings now. Will he decide".

“Workload management is nonsense. You are either fit or unfit and that’s how we [his selection committee] picked teams. We did not entertain this workload business."

Patil admitted that the game has changed over the years with more acceptance for innovation in strokeplay. He, however, added that he couldn't digest that modern-day players now miss matches.

“I marvel at the strokes batsmen play now. In our time we used to be scolded by Sunil Gavaskar if we tried any fancy strokes, but times have changed and we accept that. What I cannot digest is how players are missing games," he said.

Sandeep Patil served as the chairman of selectors from 2012 to 2016.

Sandeep Patil praises India for their performance in England Test series

While criticising the ongoing workload management issue in Indian cricket, Sandeep Patil praised the team for their 2-2 draw in the five-Test series against England. He lauded captain Shubman Gill and Mohammed Siraj, stating that the pacer "emerged like a soldier".

“Meanwhile, I want to say a big well done to the Indian cricket team for winning the Oval Test and squaring the series. Shubman Gill’s performance with the bat as captain of the team is one of a kind. Mohammed Siraj emerged like a soldier and I hope his example is followed,” he said.

Gill finished the series with 754 runs in 10 innings at an average of 75.40. Siraj took 23 wickets in five Tests, including a match haul of 9/190 in the fifth and final Test at The Oval.

