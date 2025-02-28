"Is there a place for 50 overs in today's cricket?" - CSK star drops massive statement on future of ODIs during 2025 Champions Trophy

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) spinner Ravichandran Ashwin recently opened up about the future of ODI cricket, with the 2025 Champions Trophy currently being played in Pakistan and Dubai. Barring the game between Afghanistan and England, he felt the tournament was 'monotonous'.

Ad

Afghanistan beat England by eight runs in a thrilling contest, defending 325 runs successfully. Ashwin noted that was the only game remotely interesting, also questioning the relevance of ODI cricket.

“Before this Afghanistan versus England match I was wondering whether there is any future for ODI cricket. Until this Afghanistan vs England game, this champions trophy was just so monotonous," he said while talking on his Hindi YouTube channel “Ash Ki Baat" (via The Indian Express).

Ad

Trending

Ashwin added that there was high consumption for T20 cricket and that Test cricket would improve if the first-class structure of teams like Afghanistan improves.

He went on to question whether the ICC would be hosting the next ODI World Cup, scheduled to be played in South Africa in 2027.

“The 50 over World Cup (2027) in South Africa is going to be a real challenge for the ICC. It is at the brink of a decision being made. Because the game is going so slow. It’s meandering along. I have a question in my mind that is there a place for 50 overs in today’s cricket?" he opined.

Ad

Ashwin on how ODI cricket can be saved

Ashwin argued that there was no contest in ODI cricket even as the 2025 Champions Trophy rumbles on. The 38-year-old also opined that playing with two new balls in the format was introduced to nullify India's spin dominance.

“But in ODI there is no contest. Until 2013-14, ODI cricket was played with one ball. Before 2015, the new rule was implemented where five fielders were allowed in the circle and two balls were introduced. I think in many ways that rule was to nullify India’s spin domination. That is just my take," he said.

Ad

The former Indian all-rounder also came up with the suggestion of playing 50-over games with the red-ball.

“There used to be a time where one-day used to be play with the red ball. It is time to seriously give it a thought about this particular format of the game,” he concluded.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news