Team India have made one big change for Wednesday's 2023 World Cup clash against Afghanistan in Delhi by dropping off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin for Shardul Thakur.

Ashwin got into the World Cup squad as an injury replacement for Axar Patel. He did well against Australia in the team's tournament opener, returning with figures of 1/34 in Chennai.

Although Rohit Sharma didn't cite any reason for the change at the toss, it's fairly understandable. The pitch in Chennai warranted Ashwin's off-spin because it was dry, had a few cracks and went on to offer substantial turn for the spinners.

The pitch in Delhi, on the other hand, was flat as was evidenced in the game between South Africa and Sri Lanka. The Proteas even put on the highest-ever score in a World Cup game (428) in the first innings of that match. Spinners didn't get much help and the small boundaries made it worse for them.

Shardul Thakur offers a similar batting ability to Ashwin. His fast bowling would suit better to the slightly pacy track. The all-rounder also has experience of bowling here, having played for the Delhi Capitals in the IPL, albeit on a much different wicket.

Analysing India’s bowling combination for IND vs AFG match in Ravichandran Ashwin's absence

India has gone with two specialist pacers, two pace all-rounders and two spinners against Afghanistan. Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj have taken the new balls. Thakur and Hardik Pandya will come as the first changes followed by Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja.

Axar's absence, combined with Jadeja's poor recent form with the bat, makes India's batting look slightly thin on paper. Thakur has shown his hitting skills in Test matches but hasn't managed to recreate that in ODIs (329 runs from 44 games at 17).

He has been a brilliant wicket-taking asset of late though. Sometimes he is a bit costly but his famous knack of picking up wickets with the old ball and the new and breaking partnerships against the odds often comes in handy for India.