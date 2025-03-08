Is there a reserve day for the IND vs NZ 2025 Champions Trophy final?

The 2025 Champions Trophy final between India and New Zealand is only a day away and proceedings are expected to unfold at the Dubai International Stadium along expected lines, barring any unfortunate hindrances. A common obstacle in the cricketing world has been the weather often having the final say.

The ongoing edition has already seen multiple matches being washed out, primarily Group B encounters in Pakistan (Australia vs Afghanistan, Australia vs South Africa, and Pakistan vs Bangladesh). There have not been any traces of rain or overcast weather in Dubai. However, as per protocol, there is a reserve day in place for the upcoming final, scheduled for Monday, March 10.

According to the playing conditions of the 2025 Champions Trophy, a maximum of two hours has been included in the original playing time in a bid to attain a result. Furthermore, in usual circumstances, both sides need to bat for a minimum of 20 overs for a definite result to be achieved. That threshold has been increased to 25 overs for the final.

“If play is interrupted on the scheduled day, the umpires shall use the available extra time and, if necessary, reduce the number of overs to try to achieve a result on that day,” the playing conditions for the 2025 Champions Trophy final reads.

“In making their decisions in relation to ground, weather and light, the umpires shall aim to maximize play on the scheduled day of the match in order to achieve a result on that day, as if there was no Reserve Day available.”

The 2002 Champions Trophy final had utilized the reserve day in place. However, with rain proving to have a final say on that occasion too, the trophy was shared between finalists India and Sri Lanka to conclude the tournament.

Reserve day has often come into play in India-New Zealand knockout fixtures

Rain had intervened when India faced New Zealand in the 2019 ODI World Cup semi-final in Manchester as well as the inaugural World Test Championship (WTC) final in Southampton, back in 2021.

On both occasions, the reserve day came into the picture, with rain not subsiding on the original scheduled day of play. India, unfortunately, ended up on the losing side both times.

The weather forecast for the upcoming final in Dubai looks promising. The teams have had trouble combating the heat rather than worrying over rain potentially playing spoilsport.

