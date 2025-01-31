Is Shivam Dube playing today’s IND vs ENG 2025 4th T20I?

Shivam Dube has made his comeback to India's playing XI for the fourth T20I between India and England at the MCA Stadium in Pune on Friday, January 31. The left-handed batter replaced Washington Sundar in the playing XI. The 31-year-old was included in the side alongside Ramandeep Singh after Nitish Kumar and Rinku Singh got injured during a practice session on January 24.

He will be playing his first T20I after a gap of 10 T20Is due to a back injury. Tilak Varma had replaced him for the three-match T20I series against Bangladesh last year. Dube also missed the four-match T20I series in South Africa.

The all-rounder recently amassed 151 runs in five games at a strike rate of 179.76 for reigning champions Mumbai in the 2024 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. The southpaw also smashed an unbeaten 63 off 36 balls against Ahmedabad in the recently concluded 2024-25 Vijay Hazare Trophy.

Trending

In T20Is, Shivam Dube has amassed 448 runs in 33 matches (24 innings (at a strike rate of 134.93, including three half-centuries. He was part of the 2024 T20 World Cup-winning squad.

Overall, in T20s, he has 2993 runs in 153 games (136 innings), including 14 half-centuries with a best score of unbeaten 95. He was retained by the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for ₹12 crore ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season.

India make three changes for 4th T20I vs England ft Shivam Dube

India made three changes for the fourth T20I against England. Besides Shivam Dube, Arshdeep Singh and Rinku Singh (fit again) replaced Mohammed Shami and Dhruv Jurel, respectively.

At the toss, captain Suryakumar Yadav told official broadcaster Star Sports (via ESPNcricinfo):

“Three changes. Arshdeep in for Shami and Rinku is back for Jurel. We need a little bit of firepower, so Dube in for Washington.”

Meanwhile, England captain Jos Buttler won the toss and chose to bowl first. The visitors won the third T20I by 26 runs in Rajkot to stay alive in the five-match series. They also made two changes in their playing XI - Saqib Mahmood and Jacob Bethell replaced Mark Wood and Jamie Smith.

The Men in Blue won the previous two T20Is by seven and two wickets, respectively. India are yet to lose a T20I series since the 2024 T20 World Cup. They have beaten Zimbabwe, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and South Africa.

Follow the IND vs ENG 4th T20I live score and updates here.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news