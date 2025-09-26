Is Shivam Dube playing today’s IND vs SL Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match?

By James Kuanal
India v United Arab Emirates - Asia Cup - Source: Getty
Shivam Dube has bagged five wickets in Asia Cup 2025. [Getty Images]

Shivam Dube has been rested as India announced their playing XI against Sri Lanka for their last Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match in Dubai on Friday, September 26. The Men in Blue have picked Harshit Rana as Sube's replacement for the dead rubber. Notably, the Suryakumar Yadav-led side has already reached the final with back-to-back wins over Pakistan and Bangladesh in the Super 4 contests.

At the toss, India captain Suryakumar confirmed two changes as Dube and Jasprit Bumrah made way for Arshdeep Singh and Harshit Rana, respectively. The 35-year-old said (via Cricbuzz):

“We have two changes - Bumrah and Dube are out, Arshdeep and Harshit come in.”

Notably, Shivam Dube departed for just two runs against Bangladesh. The part-time spinner also returned wicketless, giving away 10 runs off the only over he bowled in the match.

Meanwhile, Harshit Rana returned with figures of 1/25 in his three overs against Oman in his only outing of the ongoing Asia Cup 2025 match.

Sri Lanka opt to bowl against unbeaten India in the Asia Cup 2025 match

Sri Lanka captain Charith Asalanka won the toss and elected to bowl against unbeaten India in the Asia Cup 2025 clash. Justifying his decision, the skipper said (via Cricbuzz):

“We are going to bowl first. We know that we can't qualify for the final, but it is still an important game for us. It is a good pitch, and we want to restrict them to 170-175.”

The Islanders made a solitary change as Janith Liyanage replaced Chamika Karunaratne in the playing XI. They will be keen to register a consolation win after back-to-back losses against Bangladesh and Pakistan in the Super 4 stage.

Meanwhile, the Men in Blue will be keen to continue their unbeaten streak and improve their catching, having dropped 10 catches (including six against Bangladesh) in their last two games, before the Asia Cup 2025 summit clash.

Notably, the final will be played between India and Pakistan at the same venue on Sunday, September 28.

Follow the IND vs SL 2025 Super 4 match live score and updates on Sportskeeda.

