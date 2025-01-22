“Is the single guy allowed to bring someone back to the hotel bar” - Michael Clarke’s stunning take on new BCCI guidelines

Former Australia skipper Michael Clarke failed to understand the Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) guideline regarding limited family stay on tour. He could not find the line, and the balance, which the governing body is aiming for, and feels that it might not be a long-term solution considering the travel involved in modern-day cricket.

The BCCI have restricted families in the traveling contingent for 14 days if the tour is 45 days. The stern measure comes after Team India's crushing 1-3 series defeat against Australia in the Border-Gavaskar series. During the recently concluded tour Down Under, several players had their families with them for the entire duration.

Michael Clarke admitted that it is sort of a gray area, but feels that the balance is hampered without their presence.

"The one I found hard, because throughout my career, we went both sides with players, wives, and partners only being allowed sometimes, not being allowed on other times, then being allowed the whole time. The balance was difficult. You got guys who were older, who were married with kids, you got guys that are single," Clarke said on ESPN's Around the Wicket.

"So, from the perspective of the team, if the partners are not allowed to come the whole time, is the single guy allowed to bring someone back to the hotel bar and have a drink with her? Where's the balance? I don't know how it is going to work. I just think it is a really touchy one because some people find it more difficult being away from home," the former cricketer questioned.

Team India skipper Rohit Sharma will reportedly address the family clause in the BCCI guidelines with Secretary Devajit Saikia. His comments to chief selector Ajit Agarkar, where he conveyed that several players have complained to him, were caught on the mic during a press conference.

"It shows India's culture is very different to Australia's" - Michael Clarke on BCCI being forced to lay down basic rules in writing for it to be enforced

Michael Clarke lauded the BCCI's initiative to make domestic cricket mandatory as he feels it mirrors what Australia have preached and shown for years. The likes of skipper Pat Cummins, and other major players like Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc, and Steve Smith, all played in the Sheffield Shield ahead of the Border-Gavaskar series.

"It shows India's culture is very different to Australia's. Because a lot of those things in the Australian team are a no-brainer, are a given as part of being in that international setup. The first-class cricket one, for example, to me, I think is great. Our domestic system has been strong, and it's because players go back generally when they can, and play Sheffield Shield Cricket, BBL, One-Day, whatever it is," Clarke said

"There are some other points there that I don't know why it is even a conversation, I don't know why it needs to be in writing," he added

The new mandate has led to nearly all contracted players not being involved in national duty, making themselves available for the upcoming set of Ranji Trophy fixtures.

