"Is this the start of the great choke for South Africa?" - Fans react as Temba Bavuma departs for 36 in SA vs AUS WTC 2025 final

South Africa captain Temba Bavuma failed to deliver big with the bat on Day 2 of the WTC 2025 final against Australia at the Lord's in London on Thursday, June 12. The right-hander came out with a positive intent, scoring a few boundaries before smashing the first six of the WTC final. The 35-year-old, however, failed to consolidate despite surviving an lbw early on. He played it straight towards Marnus Labuschagne, who took a brilliant catch towards his right in the cover region during the 40th over of the Proteas' first innings.
With the wicket, Australian skipper Pat Cummins broke the 64-run partnership to bag their first wicket of Day 2.
Fans on X expressed their disappointment as Temba Bavuma failed to make the most of his good start. One user wrote:
"Temba Bavuma put in the grind and then got out after all that hard work. He really deserved a big score. But still, respect for the intent – leading from the front, he has shown today. Unlucky way to go, but he played well fr."
Another user wrote:
"Is this the start of the great choke for South Africa?"
A third user commented with a touch of sarcasm:
"Gone on 36 as a tribute to …. niklo tmhari aisi ki taisi koi bavuma kay pichay nahi chupayga."
Here are a few more reactions:
South Africa lose half their side for 94 as Temba Bavuma departs in the WTC 2025 final vs Australia
South Africa lost half their side for 94 in their first innings as skipper Temba Bavuma departed on Day 2 in the WTC 2025 final against Australia.
At the time of writing, SA were 97/5 with David Bedingham and Kyle Verreynne at the crease. They are trailing by 115 runs in their first innings. Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins have been the pick of the bowlers for Australia, bagging two wickets apiece so far.
South Africa are eyeing their maiden WTC title. On the other hand, Australia are defending champions, having defeated India in the 2023 WTC final. New Zealand won the inaugural edition of the tournament in 2021.
Follow the SA vs AUS WTC 2025 final live score and updates here.
Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️