Is Steve Smith playing today’s AUS vs BAN match of 2023 World Cup?

Star Australian batter Steve Smith had missed the previous 2023 World Cup game against Afghanistan at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai due to symptoms of Vertigo. He experienced great discomfort during the practice sessions and was advised to rest.

However, Smith is back in the playing XI for their final league game against Bangladesh in Pune. He comes in place of Glenn Maxwell, who has been rested after playing one of the greatest innings in the history of ODIs. This will give Smith the game time he needs before the all-important semifinal against South Africa at the Eden Gardens.

Australia opt to bowl first in Pune

Maxwell faced severe cramps during his incredible knock of 201* against Afghanistan and skipper Pat Cummins said at the toss that Australia wants him fit and rearing to go in the semifinals. They have also rested veteran pacer Mitchell Starc and Sean Abbott gets a game in his place.

Here's what Cummins had to say after putting Bangladesh into bat:

"We will bowl first. It looks like a good wicket but early morning, there might be some swing in the air. Another chance to play well. Glenn Maxwell and Mitchell Starc are missing this one. Steve Smith is back and Sean Abbott comes in. In patches, everyone has done a good job but we still haven't played the perfect game. We like to focus on our game. They have a few good spinners in the middle overs. We are still on a high of Maxwell's knock."

Australia XI: David Warner, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis (wk), Marcus Stoinis, Sean Abbott, Pat Cummins (c), Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

Bangladesh XI: Tanzid Hasan, Litton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Mahmudullah, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Towhid Hridoy, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mahedi Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman