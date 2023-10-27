Is Temba Bavuma playing today’s PAK vs SA match of 2023 World Cup?

South Africa welcomed back their captain, Temba Bavuma, into their playing XI for the 2023 World Cup clash against Pakistan on Tuesday (October 10) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

Bavuma missed the last two games of South Africa due to an injury issue. Aiden Markram led the side in his absence against England and Bangladesh with aplomb as they registered resounding victories in both games.

Bavuma was in good form in the lead-up to the World Cup. However, he did have a great time with the bat in the tournament so far, as he scored only 59 runs across three innings.

He will be looking to get back among the runs and lead his in-form side from the front in the game against Pakistan today. Pakistan captain Babar Azam won the toss and opted to bat first in the contest. They made two changes as Hasan Ali and Usama Mir made way for Mohammad Waseem Jr and Mohammad Nawaz in their playing XI.

We definitely have to keep the momentum going: Temba Bavuma after losing the toss

Speaking after losing the toss, South African captain Temba Bavuma opened up about his side's consistent performances and pointed out that there was still some scope for improvement in a few areas.

He also revealed that they would have batted first in the match, considering the prevailing hot conditions at the venue in the afternoon. Bavuma said:

"We've played some really good cricket, though there are some areas where we can improve. We definitely have to keep the momentum going, no doubt. We would have definitely batted first in this heat, but we hope that the pitch remains as good. We have three changes. Tabraiz Shamsi and Lungi Ngidi come in, and of course, so do I. Kagiso Rabada misses out in this game."

South Africa playing XI:

Quinton de Kock(w), Temba Bavuma(c), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Gerald Coetzee, Keshav Maharaj, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lungi Ngidi

Pakistan playing XI:

Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Saud Shakeel, Shadab Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Haris Rauf

