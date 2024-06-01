Is Virat Kohli playing today's T20 World Cup 2024 warm-up match against Bangladesh

Team India will play a solitary warm-up fixture against Bangladesh ahead of the 2024 T20 World Cup. The Men in Blue will have a chance to assess the conditions at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York. However, there is still doubt regarding Virat Kohli's participation in the contest.

The ace batter travelled separately and joined the squad in the United States of America, a little later than his teammates. He was spotted at the Mumbai airport alongside his wife Anushka Sharma, and is believed to have checked into the team hotel on May 31.

The long travel coupled with the jet lag certainly put a major doubt in Kohli's participation in the warm-up match. He was spotted at the venue as well, but Team India skipper Rohit Sharma confirmed that Kohli will not be part of the proceedings in the warm-up contest, while the remaining members are available and raring to go.

"We will bat. Not for any particular reason, conditions here look a bit challenging. Virat has just arrived yesterday, he's going to miss out, the rest are all available and we'll see how to use them. We arrived quite early, so the body clock has adjusted, we just have to see how well we can adjust to these conditions," Rohit Sharma said after opting to bat first.

Virat Kohli is coming on the back of an excellent IPL campaign for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). He won the Orange Cap after breaching the 700-run mark and his intent in the middle overs was a refreshing sight as well.

Virat Kohli was spotted chatting with Rahul Dravid on the sidelines

Kohli was spotted with his kit, and took a look at the venue as well. He was spotted having a long chat with head coach Rahul Dravid as the other players were warming up for the clash.

India (Batting 11, Fielding 11): Rohit Sharma(c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant(w), Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh, and Yuzvendra Chahal.

