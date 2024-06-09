Is Yuzvendra Chahal playing today’s IND vs PAK match of 2024 T20 World Cup?

Team India leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal has missed out on a spot in the playing XI for tonight's T20 World Cup match against Pakistan. The Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York is hosting the high-octane contest.

Chahal is yet to get a game after landing in the United States for the tournament. He did not play any part in the warm-up match against Bangladesh on June 1. The team management also benched him for the Ireland match on June 5, when they kicked off their campaign in the 2024 T20 World Cup.

Yuzvendra Chahal was not a regular member of the Indian T20I squad in the lead-up to this tournament. Due to his experience and decent form in IPL, the selectors gave him a chance ahead of the likes of Ravi Bishnoi.

Even in-form Kuldeep Yadav has failed to get a chance in the playing XI so far. Axar Patel and Ravindra Jadeja have been entrusted to handle the spin department in the playing XI on tricky pitches in New York. The duo are reliable with the ball and also add more depth to the batting line-up in bowling-friendly conditions.

"We're sticking to the same XI" - Team India captain Rohit Sharma after losing the toss in 2024 T20 World Cup clash vs Pakistan

Speaking after the toss, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma revealed that he would have opted to bowl first. He said:

"Would've bowled first too. We need to assess how conditions play and come up with an idea of what a good score is. Those games have helped us assess conditions here. We've spoken about what we need to do as a batting unit to get a good score and then we've got the bowling unit to defend. Every game is important in a World Cup, you can't just show up. Anything can happen. We're sticking to the same XI."

India Playing XI: Rohit Sharma(c), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, and Arshdeep Singh.

Pakistan Playing XI: Mohammad Rizwan (w), Babar Azam (c), Usman Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Shadab Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, and Mohammad Amir.

