Isa Guha claims she fell down a hole in Lord’s commentary box during ENG vs SL 2024 2nd Test

British commentator Isa Guha recently took to her X account to reveal a mishap in the Lord's commentary box during her live broadcast. It all happened when Isa was covering Day 3 of the second Test match between England and Sri Lanka.

Isa shared that she fell down from a hole, which was apparently present in the commentary box. She tweeted a picture of the hole getting covered and tapped up and captioned the post:

"Extreme measures after I fell down the hole yesterday"

Isa made her cricket debut for England in 2001 and became the first woman of South Asian origin to represent the country at the age of 17. She played 113 games across all the formats and took 148 wickets.

In the last few years, the 39-year-old has been a constant presence in men's and women's cricket coverage. She had commentary stints with the ITV and Sky Sports in the past and is now a regular feature in the BBC's coverage.

ENG vs SL 2nd Test: Ollie Pope-led side takes an unassailable lead of 2-0

The second Test match between England and Sri Lanka witnessed the former batting first and posting a strong total of 427, on the back of centuries from Joe Root and Gus Atkinson. Asitha Fernando bagged five wickets for the visitors.

In response, Sri Lanka were bundled out for 196, owing to the collective efforts of the England bowling unit. Kamindu Mendis (74) was the top-scorer for the Sri Lankan team.

Root scored another century to guide the home team to a score of 251. The former skipper etched his name into history books by registering the most hundreds (34) by an England batter in red-ball format.

Chasing 483, the Dhananjaya de Silva-led side were all-out for 292 and lost the game by 190 runs. Atkinson was the pick of the bowlers with figures of 5/62. With this result, the Ollie Pope-led side now have a 2-0 lead in the series and are placed fifth in the World Test Championship (WTC) standings.

