Ishan Kishan to arrive at NCA for S&C program ahead of India tour of West Indies: Reports

Indian wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan is reportedly said to head towards the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru next week to attend a Strength & Conditioning (S&C) program.

The 24-year-old was part of India's 15-member squad for the World Test Championship final against Australia held at The Oval last week.

Kishan didn't play in the WTC final, with the Indian team management opting to include Andhra Pradesh player KS Bharat in the playing XI.

According to a report by news agency PTI, the Jharkhand player along with other nationally contracted players will join the camp at the NCA next week ahead of India's tour of West Indies in July.

India are scheduled to play two Tests, three One-Day Internationals, and five T20 Internationals against the West Indies from July 12 to August 13. The S&C program aims to help players with physical strength just before the Indian squad leaves for the Caribbean on July 3.

Ishan Kishan opted against playing in Duleep Trophy: Reports

Ishan Kishan opted out of the 2023 Duleep Trophy for the East Zone team, as per a PTI report. The Duleep Trophy, India's red-ball knockout tournament, will be held from June 28 to July 16, with East Zone taking on Central Zone in the first quarter-final match in Alur.

Players are generally expected to report to the NCA for fitness checks during a long international break if they are not participating in domestic cricket.

East Zone selection committee convenor Debasish Chakraborty said that Kishan was not interested in playing in the Duleep Trophy. The same was revealed by a selection committee member to PTI.

Ishan Kishan's decision raises concerns over his potential Test debut in the West Indies as Bharat is set to play for the South Zone. However, the Jharkhand player is likely to play in the white-ball formats, given the absence of Rishabh Pant from the Indian team owing to injury.

