"Ishan Kishan might not get the opportunity" - Wasim Jaffer feels Sanju Samson will be India's keeper in ODI series vs WI

Former cricketer Wasim Jaffer feels that Ishan Kishan might not feature in India's playing XI in the upcoming three-match ODI series against the West Indies.

Jaffer reckoned that Kishan, being an opener, might have to sit out as Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill are sure starters. Jaffer suggested that the series is a great opportunity for Sanju Samson to prove his worth on the road to the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023.

Speaking on ESPNcricinfo, Wasim Jaffer explained:

"It could be both of them (Ishan Kishan and Sanju Samson. That's the test they are going to face up until the World Cup team is going to get selected. For Sanju Samson, I feel he might get the opportunity first in this series, and it's huge games leading up to the World Cup for him."

"Because Ishan Kishan bats top of the order, they have got Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill there so Ishan Kishan might not get the opportunity as of now," he added. "Whoever gets the opportunity and whoever grabs that opportunity, I feel they will be picked up."

With Rishabh Pant unlikely to be fully fit ahead of the upcoming 50-over World Cup, KL Rahul is expected to be India's keeper at the showpiece event. Ishan Kishan and Samson will battle it out for the post of backup keeper in the squad.

"No.4 is a little too early for him" - Wasim Jaffer on Suryakumar Yadav's batting position in ODIs

Suryakumar Yadav has failed to translate his red-hot T20 form into ODI cricket so far. However, Wasim Jaffer believes the dynamic batter should be given an opportunity against West Indies.

He claimed that Suryakumar shouldn't be batting at No.4 in the format and should instead be slotted lower down the order, adding:

"In my opinion, the best position for him in ODIs are No.5 and No.6. I would start with him at No.6 in the first ODI. Once he gets going there...because that's how he plays in T20 cricket also, he bats at No.3 or No.4, but the overs are a little shorter. So, once he gets the hang of it in ODIs, I think No.4 is a little too early for him. If he starts scoring, then I would think of him moving up the order at No.5, or even further."

The first ODI between India and the West Indies will be played at the Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados, on Thursday, July 27.