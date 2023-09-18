"Ishan Kishan at No. 5 makes a lot of sense"- Sunil Gavaskar ahead of ODI World Cup 2023

Former Indian opener Sunil Gavaskar believes Ishan Kishan has made a massive difference for the Men in Blue in the middle order during the Asia Cup 2023.

The youngster was asked to bat at No.5 against Pakistan in Pallekele as KL Rahul was yet to recover from a niggle. Naturally an opener, Ishan took to the challenge and scored a brilliant 82, that too at a time when the team needed him the most with the top order failing.

Speaking to India Today after the Asia Cup 2023 final, here's what Sunil Gavaskar had to say about Ishan Kishan:

"Definitely (sealed his spot in middle-order), also gives you a left-handed option in the middle. India don't have a left-hander at the top 4 and then Hardik Pandya. Ishan Kishan at No. 5 makes a lot of sense."

He further added:

"This is the beauty of being an opening batter. An opening bat can also slot himself down in the middle-order. Ishan Kishan has shown, particularly with the way he kept his composure, the way he handled against Pakistan and got those 80-odd runs shows that he is not somebody who likes to go out and play his shots but he is somebody who applies his mind, reads the situation and plays accordingly."

Ishan Kishan showed admirable patience against Pakistan: Sunil Gavaskar

Team India were in deep trouble against Pakistan in Pallekele and that made Ishan's 82 even more special. Sunil Gavaskar hailed him for the way he built a partnership with Hardik Pandya and also the way he showed great temperament at such a young age.

On this, Gavaskar stated:

"He showed admirable patience against the Pakistanis at the start, he made sure the danger was seen away. He hung around with Hardik Pandya and then started to play his shots. That is really a very, very encouraging sign because for somebody as young as him, to show the temperament he showed in that particular game means that he has a bright future ahead of him."

Wih Shreyas Iyer still recovering from a back spasm, Ishan might start ahead of the right-hander in the ODI series against Australia beginning on September 22.