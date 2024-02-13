Ishan Kishan set to partake in the DY Patil Tournament following BCCI's stern warning - Reports 

Team India wicketkeeper Ishan Kishan is expected to turn up at the DY Patil Tournament in Mumbai ahead of the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL), according to a report by Dainik Bhaskar. The player had left the tour of South Africa midway for a mental break, and has not played cricket since then.

Kishan missed out the opportunity to feature in the ongoing series against England, with Dhruv Jurel earning a maiden call-up. The left-handed batter has also surprisingly not chosen to play in the Ranji Trophy like his peers, instead opting to practice in Baroda with the Pandya brothers.

According to recent reports, the BCCI are not happy with the players shifting into 'IPL mode', and have instructed the centrally contracted players, except the ones that are invovled in the national team or are carrying an injury, to play in the Ranji Trophy.

"In the next few days, all the players will be communicated by the BCCI to play for their state team in the Ranji Trophy, as long as they are not on national duty, with only those who are unfit and recovering at the NCA being granted an exemption. The Board isn't too happy with certain players already in IPL mode from January," a source said on February 11.

Team India head coach Rahul Dravid mentioned multiple times before that Ishan Kishan has to play some cricket following his break in order to return to the national side.

The upcoming T20 tournament seems to be the avenue that Kishan has chosen for his return, as he is unlikely to feature in Jharkhand's upcoming final Ranji Trophy league stage contest, beginning on February 16.

Ishan Kishan took the mental health break to be with his family - Reports

The report from Dainik Bhaskar mentions that Ishan Kishan had taken the break from cricket to be with his family. As far as his absence in the ongoing Ranji Trophy is considered, his absence is apparently due to a lack of preparation.

The left-handed batter's last appearance came during the T20I series against Australia at home after the 2023 ODI World Cup. Prior to that, he has been constantly travelling with the team for the Asia Cup, the Caribbean tour, and other bilateral affairs.

