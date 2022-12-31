Former selector Saba Karim reckons that India should look at Ishan Kishan as Rishabh Pant’s replacement for the Test series against Australia, in case the regular keeper-batter doesn’t recover in time for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

India will take on Australia in four Tests at home from February 9 to March 13. The matches will be hugely significant for the hosts, keeping their World Test Championship (WTC) final hopes in mind.

In a possible setback to their chances in the Test series, Pant is set to miss the Border-Gavaskar Trophy as well as the subsequent Indian Premier League (IPL). He suffered multiple injuries following a horrific car crash on Friday, December 30 and is receiving treatment for the same.

While KS Bharat has been in the Indian Test squad lately as Pant’s back-up, Karim suggested that India should look to bring in Kishan for the Australia series in case of Pant's unavailability. Speaking to India News, he explained:

“I agree that KS Bharat is being groomed for the Test keeping role. But with all due respect to him, I feel Ishan Kishan is more suitable as an ideal replacement for Pant, considering the kind of role that Pant was playing in the Test team. He is playing the Ranji Trophy and has scored a hundred at quick pace.”

Trying to drive home his point, Karim, himself a former wicketkeeper, elaborated how Kishan’s batting is similar to Pant's. The 55-year-old stated:

“We were winning Tests due to Pant’s presence because not only was he playing match-winning knocks, but was doing them at a quick pace. This was transferring pressure on the opposition, while also giving bowlers time to take 20 wickets.

"Kishan hasn’t played red-ball cricket for India A, but he has been playing domestic red-ball cricket for a few years.”

Kishan is currently representing Jharkhand in the ongoing Ranji Trophy season. He hit a brilliant 132 in the clash against Kerala. Overall, the 24-year-old has played 48 first-class matches, scoring 2985 runs at an average of 38.76.

“Selectors have healthy options in Bharat, Kishan and Samson” - Rajkumar Sharma

Chipping in with his views on the keeping debate, Virat Kohli’s childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma picked Bharat as the first choice to replace Pant. He, however, admitted that Kishan and Sanju Samson are also in the running. Sharma commented:

“Sanju Samson is also a choice. But what the Indian selectors have to assess is - who among the choices available is keeping wickets better. The selectors have healthy options in Bharat, Kishan and Samson. Anyone can be picked, but I am praying Pant gets fit in time.”

Pant has been instrumental to India’s Test fortunes. In 33 matches, the 25-year-old has scored 2271 runs at an average of 43.67, with five hundreds and 11 fifties.

