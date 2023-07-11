Ishant Sharma set to make his commentary debut during IND vs WI 1st Test, check out the full list of commentators

Ishant Sharma, who is yet to retire from international cricket, is all set to make his commentary debut during India’s tour of the West Indies.

The 34-year-old has been included in the commentary panel by the OTT platform Jio Cinema, which will stream the two Tests, three ODIs, and five T20Is during the full-fledged tour. Ishant will lend his voice to the Hindi feed.

The Delhi-born cricketer played his last Test against New Zealand at Kanpur in November 2021.

Ishant recently made his comeback in IPL 2023. He scalped 10 wickets in eight games at an economy rate of 8.14 for Delhi Capitals (DC). The lanky pacer has scalped 311 wickets in 105 Tests. He has also represented India in 80 ODIs and 14 T20Is, scalping 115 and eight scalps, respectively.

JioCinema comms panel for the two Tests: Zaheer Khan, Ishant Sharma, Wasim Jaffer, Aakash Chopra, Saba Karim, Abhinav Mukund.

Here are India and West Indies squads for the first two Tests

Rohit Sharma’s India will face the Kraigg Brathwaite-led side in the first Test at Windsor Park in Dominica from July 12 onwards. The two-time ICC World Test Championship (WTC) finalists will look to kick start the new championship cycle (2023-25) on a positive note after losing the WTC final by 209 runs against Australia last month.

IND vs WI Test squads

India squad for two Tests: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Virat Kohli, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), KS Bharat (wicket-keeper), Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, Navdeep Saini.

West Indies squad for 1st Test: Kraigg Brathwaite (Captain), Jermaine Blackwood (Vice Captain), Alick Athanaze, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Rahkeem Cornwall, Joshua Da Silva, Shannon Gabriel, Jason Holder, Alzarri Joseph, Kirk McKenzie, Raymon Reifer, Kemar Roach, Jomel Warrican.

IND vs WI Test schedule:

July 12 -16: 1st Test at Windsor Park in Dominica, starting at 7.30 pm IST

July 20-24: 2nd Test at Queen’s Park Oval in Trinidad, starting 7.30 pm IST

