IND vs ENG 2021: Ishant Sharma works out with teammates ahead of the third Test against England

Veteran Indian pacer Ishant Sharma is training hard in the gym alongside his teammates ahead of the third Test against England, which commences on August 25 at Headingley in Leeds.

The Indian team are currently high on confidence after securing a sensational victory in the second Test at Lord's. However, they are still working hard to maintain the same level of performance in the remaining three games of the series.

After a mini-break, most of the players are back in the gym exercising hard to maintain optimum fitness levels. Ishant Sharma took to his official Instagram handle and shared a picture of himself alongside his teammates to update fans about their activities. Fans got a glimpse of Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shami, and a few support staff members in the photo.

Ishant Sharma captioned the post:

"Team that trains together, plays together 🇮🇳💪"

Team India currently lead the 5-match series 1-0 after two Tests. The first match at Trent Bridge ended in a draw after rain washed out the game on the fifth day of the Test.

England add Dawid Malan to England squad for the third Test against India

After a gap of almost three years, Dawid Malan has made a comeback into the England Test team. He will most likely bat in the No. 3 position in the batting order for the third Test against India. Speaking about his inclusion, England head coach Chris Silverwood said:

"The Test series is beautifully poised, and we are relishing the prospect of aiming to bounce back at Headingley next week. Dawid Malan deserves his opportunity in the Test arena. He has a lot of experience across all formats and, if called upon, I am confident that he can come and do well on his home ground."

Silverwood added:

"In the limited time he has played first-class cricket this season, he has shown what he is capable of. He scored a highly accomplished 199 for Yorkshire against Sussex at Headingley in June."

England squad for the third Test: Joe Root, Moeen Ali, James Anderson, Jonny Bairstow, Rory Burns, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Haseeb Hameed, Dan Lawrence, Craig Overton, Ollie Pope, Ollie Robinson, Mark Wood, Saqib Mahmood, Dawid Malan

