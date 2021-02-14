"Iske muh par bhi daal sakta hai!" - Rishabh Pant's comments leave Twitterati in splits

Rishabh Pant, after playing a sensational innings, is also contributing to the Indian team through his hilarious comments from behind the stumps.
The 23-year-old has been known for his witty remarks heard through the stump mic, and he was no different on Day 2 of the second Test against England.
The youngster was heard motivating the bowlers and telling them where to bowl.
He was also constantly chirping in the ears of the batsmen and unsettling them whenever they mistimed the ball or got beaten.
Fans on Twitter react to Rishabh Pant's on-field comments
Indian fans on Twitter were having a ball listening to Rishabh Pant's humorous chatter.
They believe the 23-year-old will make a great commentator and want the stump mic to be at its full volume whenever Pant is behind the stumps.
They took to Twitter to praise Rishabh Pant for being so energetic and here is what they had to say:
Earlier in the Test, Rishabh Pant played a crucial knock of 58* to help Team India reach a score of 329 in their first innings.
When he walked out to bat towards the end of Day 1, Rohit Sharma was just dismissed for a brilliant hundred.
Ajinkya Rahane soon followed Rohit and Team India were depended on the 23-year-old to take them to a daunting first-innings total.
Rishabh Pant didn't quite get the support he was expecting from his partners at the other end.
However, he took calculative risks and dominated the opposition bowlers.
His assault on Jack Leach in the first Test played on England skipper Joe Root's mind and that certainly kept the left-arm spinner out of the attack.
After bringing up his sixth Test half-century, Pant was at his best through his chatter behind the stumps.
Team India will be resuming the post-lunch session in a dominating position with the visitors reeling at 39-4.Published 14 Feb 2021, 12:31 IST