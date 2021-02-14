"Iske muh par bhi daal sakta hai!" - Rishabh Pant's comments leave Twitterati in splits

Rishabh Pant, after playing a sensational innings, is also contributing to the Indian team through his hilarious comments from behind the stumps.

The 23-year-old has been known for his witty remarks heard through the stump mic, and he was no different on Day 2 of the second Test against England.

The youngster was heard motivating the bowlers and telling them where to bowl.

He was also constantly chirping in the ears of the batsmen and unsettling them whenever they mistimed the ball or got beaten.

Fans on Twitter react to Rishabh Pant's on-field comments

Indian fans on Twitter were having a ball listening to Rishabh Pant's humorous chatter.

They believe the 23-year-old will make a great commentator and want the stump mic to be at its full volume whenever Pant is behind the stumps.

They took to Twitter to praise Rishabh Pant for being so energetic and here is what they had to say:

Already looking forward to 15 years from now, when Rishabh Pant joins Nehra & Sehwag in commentary box. #INDvENG — KISHLAY KISHORE (@kishlayy) February 14, 2021

*Batsman running for a single*



Rishabh Pant for behind the stumps: pic.twitter.com/1Lqx7rc77d — Kᴇsʜᴀᴠ (@Blancos_45) February 14, 2021

"Peeche hi khada hai. Iske muh par bhi daal sakta hai, bapu."



Rishabh Pant is the ultimate hypeman. He's going to rein in Lawrence. — DoubleA (@aayush510r) February 14, 2021

Itna toh Abhishek nahi be Ash Ash nahi kiya hoga aaj, jitna subha se Rishabh Pant ne kar diya hai #valentinesday2021 #INDvENG — RS (@AwaraRish) February 14, 2021

i would purchase a CD box set of great rishabh pant speeches from behind the stumps — please check my koo (@i_r_squared) February 14, 2021

Freedom of speech ka purn istemaal Rishabh Pant karta hai...#INDvENG — Aayushi🎀 (@Kaahaniwali_) February 14, 2021

Rishabh Pant bigger motivator than Sandeep Maheshwari and Sadhguru from behind the stumps. — Viru Sharma (@183Mirpur) February 14, 2021

I hope @StarSportsIndia is paying Rishabh Pant for commentary. He is so much more entertaining than most in the box!#ENGvIND — Sorbojeet Chatterjee (@sorbojeet) February 14, 2021

Petition to make Rishabh pant available for commentary in IPL for non-Delhi matches #IndvsEng — Mehul arora (@me_mehul02) February 14, 2021

#Rishabh Pant is on fire again behind the stumps, can we please have a separate audio track for him? — Anupam Gupta (@b50) February 14, 2021

Pant - ash bhai waha mat dalo..ash bhai niche rakho accha rahega...daro mat upar upar se khelne do...and jab wickets nhi aya toh pant bolta h - "Ash bhai apne hisaab se daalo "#RishabhPant #INDvENG — Govind (@Says_Govind) February 14, 2021

Earlier in the Test, Rishabh Pant played a crucial knock of 58* to help Team India reach a score of 329 in their first innings.

When he walked out to bat towards the end of Day 1, Rohit Sharma was just dismissed for a brilliant hundred.

Ajinkya Rahane soon followed Rohit and Team India were depended on the 23-year-old to take them to a daunting first-innings total.

Rishabh Pant didn't quite get the support he was expecting from his partners at the other end.

However, he took calculative risks and dominated the opposition bowlers.

His assault on Jack Leach in the first Test played on England skipper Joe Root's mind and that certainly kept the left-arm spinner out of the attack.

After bringing up his sixth Test half-century, Pant was at his best through his chatter behind the stumps.

Team India will be resuming the post-lunch session in a dominating position with the visitors reeling at 39-4.