"It has almost become paralysis" - Ajay Jadeja criticizes India's batting approach

Ajay Jadeja has criticized India's batters for not altering their approach based on the conditions in the first ODI against Bangladesh in Mirpur on Sunday, December 4.

Rohit Sharma and Co. were bowled out for an underwhelming 186 runs in just 41.2 overs after being asked to bat first. An unbroken 51-run last-wicket partnership between Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Mustafizur Rahman then helped the hosts win the match with four overs to spare.

During a discussion on Sony Sports, Jadeja was disappointed with the visitors' batting approach, elaborating:

"There is too much analysis these days, it has almost become paralysis. If you decide before a World Cup how you are going to play, then that's what happened in today's conditions. You will get out, you will make mistakes but it would have been different if you had gotten out fighting for 50 overs."

Jadeja highlighted that India's attacking approach resulted in their failure to utilize their full quota of 50 overs. The former Indian skipper said:

"Then I would have said the bowling was very good. But it is not that a bowler got you out. You never went into the defensive mode. You are still in the attacking mode and even your tail was not left to play 20% of the game."

India lost their ninth wicket in the form of KL Rahul, their last frontline batter, in the 40th over of their innings. It left Mohammed Siraj and Kuldeep Sen to face the last 10 overs, with the former losing his wicket in the 42nd over.

"This will happen if you don't respect the game" - Ajay Jadeja on India playing with a pre-decided plan

Shikhar Dhawan was bowled while playing the reverse sweep.

Jadeja feels India went into the game with a pre-decided plan and did not respect the conditions. He observed:

"You are pre-empting the reading of the game and you have pre-decided that you want to play like that. The game is not that easy, you have to respect it daily. This game has a specialty that conditions dictate the play. This will happen if you don't respect the game."

Jadeja concluded by reiterating that the Men in Blue's approach led to their downfall. The cricketer-turned-commentator explained:

"That is why there is slightly more disappointment. It is not the first or last time they have gotten out, it would have been understandable if you had been dismissed 10 overs early while defending but if you are in attacking mode and left 15 overs in the game, somewhere or the other they lacked in the thinking and not in the game."

Almost all frontline Indian batters were dismissed while playing attacking shots. Rohit, who was castled by Shakib Al Hasan, was the only top-order batter to be dismissed while not being on the lookout for runs.

