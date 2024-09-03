"It always feels like it's 50-50" - Australian captain Pat Cummins looking forward to 'fiercely competitive' Border-Gavaskar Trophy

Australia captain Pat Cummins is looking forward to the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy to be played down under. The 31-year-old expects the series to be evenly contested even though the hosts have failed to win the last two home series.

India and Australia will play a five-Test series for the first time since 1991-92. Notably, India have held the Border-Gavaskar Trophy since the 2016-17 series, making it even more crucial for Australia to stage a comeback this time.

Speaking to Star Sports, Cummins recalled how Australia came out on top in the World Test Championship (WTC) final in neutral conditions last year. He also opened up about his expectations of the Border-Gavaskar trophy, saying:

Trending

"The most recent Test match was, of course, the World Test Championship in neutral conditions, and we came out on top in that match. It's always fiercely competitive, and it always feels like it's 50-50. I'm 10 out of 10 excited for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy."

The bowling all-rounder reckons it's high time they recapture the Border-Gavaskar Trophy and beat India at home.

"The last two series here in Australia, we haven't been successful, so it's been a long time. Hopefully, it's time to make amends. You know, we've played them plenty of times where they've beaten us, but we've also had plenty of wins against them as well, which we'll draw confidence from," he added.

Australia, led by Tim Paine, went 1-0 up in the 2020-21 series after the opening Test. However, India squared the series in Melbourne, drew in Sydney, and scaled a massive run-chase in Brisbane to retain the trophy.

"It's going to be a great series" - Star Australian batter steve Smith expects a great series

Steve Smith. (Image Credits: Getty)

Steve Smith, the last Australian captain to win a Test series against India, opined that the Men in Blue are an outstanding side. He also talked about the upcoming series on Star Sports:

"It's going to be a great series. You know, India have been playing outstanding cricket. We've been playing really good cricket the last couple of years. You know, we haven't beaten India in the last two times they've come out here. Obviously got a terrific side, very well-balanced team, all bases covered.

"So, you know, they've played really good cricket out here. They've played good cricket when we've been over in India as well, where we know they're very, very difficult to beat. So it's going to be a big summer. It's going to be an exciting one. And yeah, I'm looking forward to it."

The five-Test rubber begins on November 22 in Perth.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️