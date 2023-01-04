World No. 1 Test batter Marnus Labuschagne admitted it was frustrating to lose his wicket during the closing moments of Day 1 against South Africa in Sydney (Wednesday, January 4). The right-handed batter also revealed it was dark and that the red ball was hard to spot under such conditions.

Labuschagne came to bat after Anrich Nortje nipped out David Warner in the fourth over of the innings. The 28-year-old joined hands with Usman Khawaja to build a 135-run stand and forged a solid foundation for the hosts.

Nortje, however, returned to dismiss him for 79 a few minutes after play resumed as Australia finished at 147-2 at stumps.

Speaking after the day's play, Labuschagne said it was upsetting learning he wouldn't resume on Day 2 to bat. Amid the darkness, the South African-born player lauded Nortje's spell as he landed the ball under the same spot.

He stated, as quoted by cricket.com.au:

"Definitely very frustrated. It always makes you very angry as a batter when you get out and then everyone walks with you off the field. But at the end of the day, Nortje bowled a really good set there and backed it up, bowled four or five balls in the same spot and that one just kicked. It certainly was dark. The red ball under lights, it just doesn't stand out."

Labuschagne survived a contentious catch at slip by Simon Harmer off Marco Jansen's bowling in the 40th over when he was on 70. South Africa expressed their displeasure at the call. Nevertheless, it was a frustrating day for the fans, as only 47 overs were possible due to consistent interruptions amid bad light and rain.

"The reality is it's got to be safe" - Marnus Labuschagne on the conditions on Day 1

Umpires inspect conditions at the SCG. (Credits: Getty)

While Labuschagne agrees that the match should be interesting with the two world-class teams colliding, he believes the environment wasn't safe enough. He also reckons such conditions are dangerous for the fielders, adding:

"The reality is it's got to be safe, and when you've got two fast-bowling teams you can't be out there when it's too dark. Of course, we want to entertain a stacked crowd but it doesn't always work like that. So it's quite tough.

"And I think it's probably more dangerous for the fielders because you just can't see it square of the wicket and in the slips, whereas the batters you've got a sightscreen and a white backdrop to get the best chance."

Australia will begin Day 2 with Usman Khawaja, unbeaten on 54, batting alongside Steve Smith.

