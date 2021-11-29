"It became clear that New Zealand had given their hopes of winning the Test" - Nikhil Chopra says Kane Williamson erred tactically on Day 4

Ex-India cricketer Nikhil Chopra feels New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson missed a trick on day four of the ongoing Kanpur Test against India by bowling left-arm spinner Rachin Ravindra right after lunch instead of in-form pacers Kyle Jamieson and Tim Southee.

While speaking on YouTube channel Khelneeti, he opined that it became clear that New Zealand had given up the hopes of winning the Test match after Ravindra was asked to bowl at such a critical juncture. The Kiwis then had an opportunity to put pressure on the hosts by bringing in their frontline seamers.

The cricketer-turned-commentator even claimed the visitors were bound to be more worried when compared to India on the final day of the crucial fixture.

"There will be tension in the New Zealand camp. Williamson had a chance to put pressure on India yesterday. But when he bowled Rachin Ravindra right after lunch, it became clear that they had given up their hopes of winning. They should have bowled Kyle Jamieson and Tim Southee right after the break,"

While New Zealand opted for three spinners in their playing XI for the Test series opener at Kanpur, their pacers ultimately did most of the damage. The fast bowlers managed to pick up 16 wickets in the game, whereas the Blackcaps spinners could only dismiss three Indian batters.

"Important to dismiss Tom Latham early" - Nikhil Chopra on India's chances against New Zealand

The 47-year-old pointed out that it will be crucial for India to get rid of New Zealand opener Tom Latham early. Chopra noted that while the left-hander showcased exemplary patience in the first innings, the likes of Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel could get the better of him this time by altering their lines.

He feels the two left-arm spinners could look to bowl outside the off-stump to the southpaw, as he has not scored a lot of runs through the cover region. The batter's plan was to play with the spin, which is why he played most of his strokes on the leg side.

"It will be important to dismiss Tom Latham as he batted very patiently in the 1st innings. Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel will not look to bowl at Latham's stumps this time. They will want him to play the cover drive. Hence, they will look to bowl outside the off stump."

Latham, who missed out on a well-deserved century by five runs in the 1st innings, has also impressed with his grit and determination on day five. After a wicketless morning session, the Indian bowlers have the imposing task of running through New Zealand's resilient middle-order to seal a famous victory.

