"It is a big step up from doing it in warm-up games but I have had a bit of experience with it" - Ollie Pope ready for Test captaincy

England's Ollie Pope has put his hand up for Test captaincy should the need arises in the upcoming 2023 summer season. The right-handed batter, appointed as the vice-captain for England's one-off Test against Ireland, doesn't have enough prior captaincy experience.

Pope has captained Surrey once in first-class cricket so far. He is also yet to lead Surrey in a List A or a T20 fixture.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Pope said he wishes for Ben Stokes to play all six Tests in the summer, but is ready to take the job if the all-rounder wants to manage his workload. However, he doesn't want to emulate Stokes.

"Everyone wants to see Stokesy play all six Tests so fingers crossed his body is all good and he can do that. But if it is the case [that I captain] then I feel ready. It is a big step up from doing it in warm-up games but I have had a bit of experience with it. I have been watching Stokesy fairly closely with how he goes about his captaincy. There is only one Ben Stokes. I wouldn't try to be him but if called upon I feel confident I can relay the same messages to the guys," Pope said.

Stokes has injury concerns leading up to the one-off Test against Ireland, starting on June 1 at Lord's. The 31-year-old went with a knee injury to IPL 2023 and played only two games before returning home.

"It doesn't really change anything for me" - Ollie Pope on vice-captaincy

Ollie Pope. (Image Credits: Getty)

Pope further claimed that the vice-captain role goes to show the management's faith in him, but he will go on about his business normally. He added:

"It's a big honour. I was excited to find out and it is a nice thing to have, gives you that extra bit of confidence that you are being backed by management and team-mates. It doesn't really change anything for me. I've tried to help out Stokesy wherever I can, not that he needs it, if I have got any ideas and we obviously have some great guys to call upon with amazing experience, so those guys will be great to lean on," he added.

While the English summer begins on June 1, they have one eye on the Ashes series against Australia, beginning on June 16 at Edgbaston.

