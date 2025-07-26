"It was bizarre to witness" - Joe Root recalls stunning moment involving Sachin Tendulkar amid 4th ENG vs IND 2025 Test

By Venkatesh Ravichandran
Modified Jul 26, 2025 19:04 IST
Cricket - Australia vs. India - 2nd Test - Sydney - Australia - Source: Getty
Sachin Tendulkar was worshipped by fans across stadiums in India during his stellar career [Credit: Getty]

Ace England batter Joe Root recalled an interesting moment involving Sachin Tendulkar from his debut series in India in 2012. The former England captain expressed surprise at the Indian crowd cheering for Cheteshwar Pujara's dismissal, thanks to Tendulkar's entry to the batting crease.

Ad

Root is hunting down Tendulkar's all-time record for most Test runs after moving up to second spot in the ongoing fourth Test against India at Manchester. The 34-year-old smashed a brilliant 150 to move past Rahul Dravid, Jacques Kallis, and Ricky Ponting and reach 13,409 runs in Test cricket.

He trails only Tendulkar by 2,512 runs and has a realistic chance of surpassing the little master for the monumental feat.

Reflecting on his memories about Tendulkar ahead of Day 4 of the Manchester Test, Root said on the Sony Network:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"To go to India and you watch Pujara, off the camera, unfortunately he got 200 in the first game, the second game he gets out and the whole crowd cheers because Sachin's coming in to bat. It was bizarre to witness. But it just shows the greatness of the man and the legend that he is."
Ad

Tendulkar retired from Tests soon after the 2012 home series against England with an incredible 200 red-ball appearances for India.

"He made his Test debut before I was born" - Joe Root

Ad

Joe Root expressed his admiration for Sachin Tendulkar by pointing to the former Indian batter's international debut coming before his birth. Tendulkar played almost a quarter-century for India from 1989 to 2013, finishing with an incredible 100 centuries.

"He's one of the greats the game has seen. All the things he managed to achieve with the pressures he had to shoulder and burden was incredible. That's someone again, you watched play as a young kid and you wanted to copy and emulate. And then to get the opportunity to play against him as well, I mean, he made his Test debut before I was born and you find yourself playing in a Test match against him, it was an incredible experience," said Root (via the aforementioned source).

Joe Root's century in the ongoing Manchester Test was his 38th in the long form, drawing level with former Sri Lankan batter Kumar Sangakkara for fourth position. Tendulkar is the all-time leader in Test centuries with an extraordinary 51 in 329 innings.

About the author
Venkatesh Ravichandran

Venkatesh Ravichandran

Twitter icon

Venkatesh has been writing cricket news, listicle and feature articles for Sportskeeda for over a year. He loves cricket because of the diversity of the playing fields and its unparalleled nuances, which no other sport presents. He also enjoys the analytical and quantitative side of the sport, which originates from his MBA degree and 10 years of experience in the IT industry in companies like Infosys, Atos and TCS.

Venkatesh ensures proper research from reliable sources and social media trends to gather information, and adds his own dash of creativity to create insightful content.

He started watching cricket in the late 1990s, having been impressed with South Africa and New Zealand’s gentleman-like attitude. Domestically, he supports the Chennai Super Kings for their ability to bring the best out of their players owing to a friendly and conducive team environment.

He admires three cricketers the most – Brian Lara for his batting style, AB de Villiers for changing the paradigm of batting and MS Dhoni for his unique cerebral approach to field placings and batting. Along with cricket, Venkatesh also enjoys watching and playing tennis and basketball. In his free time, he finds pleasure in singing and watching movies and web series.

Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news

Quick Links

Edited by Venkatesh Ravichandran
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications