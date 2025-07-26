"It was bizarre to witness" - Joe Root recalls stunning moment involving Sachin Tendulkar amid 4th ENG vs IND 2025 Test

Ace England batter Joe Root recalled an interesting moment involving Sachin Tendulkar from his debut series in India in 2012. The former England captain expressed surprise at the Indian crowd cheering for Cheteshwar Pujara's dismissal, thanks to Tendulkar's entry to the batting crease.Root is hunting down Tendulkar's all-time record for most Test runs after moving up to second spot in the ongoing fourth Test against India at Manchester. The 34-year-old smashed a brilliant 150 to move past Rahul Dravid, Jacques Kallis, and Ricky Ponting and reach 13,409 runs in Test cricket.He trails only Tendulkar by 2,512 runs and has a realistic chance of surpassing the little master for the monumental feat.Reflecting on his memories about Tendulkar ahead of Day 4 of the Manchester Test, Root said on the Sony Network:&quot;To go to India and you watch Pujara, off the camera, unfortunately he got 200 in the first game, the second game he gets out and the whole crowd cheers because Sachin's coming in to bat. It was bizarre to witness. But it just shows the greatness of the man and the legend that he is.&quot;Tendulkar retired from Tests soon after the 2012 home series against England with an incredible 200 red-ball appearances for India.&quot;He made his Test debut before I was born&quot; - Joe RootJoe Root expressed his admiration for Sachin Tendulkar by pointing to the former Indian batter's international debut coming before his birth. Tendulkar played almost a quarter-century for India from 1989 to 2013, finishing with an incredible 100 centuries.&quot;He's one of the greats the game has seen. All the things he managed to achieve with the pressures he had to shoulder and burden was incredible. That's someone again, you watched play as a young kid and you wanted to copy and emulate. And then to get the opportunity to play against him as well, I mean, he made his Test debut before I was born and you find yourself playing in a Test match against him, it was an incredible experience,&quot; said Root (via the aforementioned source).Joe Root's century in the ongoing Manchester Test was his 38th in the long form, drawing level with former Sri Lankan batter Kumar Sangakkara for fourth position. Tendulkar is the all-time leader in Test centuries with an extraordinary 51 in 329 innings.