"It can be difficult if his fitness level is slightly less" - RP Singh on Jasprit Bumrah's ODI comeback

RP Singh feels Jasprit Bumrah might find it difficult to bowl in ODI cricket if he isn't close to his full fitness.

Bumrah is part of India's squad for the ongoing Asia Cup and the subsequent World Cup to be played at home. Although he played in the Men in Blue's Asia Cup opener against Pakistan, he didn't get to bowl as the match was washed out after India's innings. He wasn't part of India's win against Nepal as he had returned home for the birth of his first child.

On the AakashVani show on JioCinema, RP Singh was asked if he is concerned as Bumrah will have to bowl 10 overs per innings or whether he is just happy that the seamer is back, to which he responded:

"Bumrah was certainly the spearhead of our bowling lineup thus far. He was out because of injury. It is good news for India that he is back. However, we will have to now see with what rhythm he bowls, what is his fitness percentage."

The former Indian pacer added:

"I feel it will be good if his fitness level is 70 to 90%. However, it can be difficult if his fitness level is slightly less. Bumrah was away for a long time. So I feel he will be fully fit and it is good news for the Indian fans and the Indian team that Jasprit Bumrah, the leader of your bowling attack, is coming back."

Bumrah picked up two wickets apiece in the two T20Is he played against Ireland on his comeback from injury. He was even awarded the Player of the Match for the first game for the two wickets he snared in his very first over after his return.

"They would have started thinking" - Abhishek Nayar feels opposing teams will already be mindful of Jasprit Bumrah

Jasprit Bumrah has an exceptional overall record in ODI cricket.

Abhishek Nayar feels the other teams will already be wary of Jasprit Bumrah. He stated:

"Bumrah being Bumrah and having Bumrah in the side, I think for any opposition, somewhere or the other they would have started thinking because you know how much ability Bumrah has."

The former Indian all-rounder concluded by pointing out that the unconventional seamer's pace and ability to bowl at all stages of an ODI game make him a lethal weapon. He elaborated:

"You know what Bumrah brings to the table. You get a bowler who can bowl with the new ball, in the middle overs and especially at the death, which he is known for, for his yorkers. So having someone who can bowl at that sort of pace in that attack is absolutely lethal. So having Bumrah back is amazing."

Bumrah has picked up 121 wickets at an impressive economy rate of 4.63 in 72 ODI innings. However, he hasn't bowled in a competitive 50-over game since July last year and will need to be at his fittest considering the plethora of matches he will have to play in the next couple of months.

