It can help the girls if they talk to the men's team about their experience of playing in the UK: Mithali Raj

Mithali Raj recently opened up on traveling with the Indian men's cricket team to the United Kingdom. The Indian women's Test team skipper believes the rising stars of her team could gain some valuable experience by learning about the English conditions from the men.

Most Indian women's cricketers will play their first Test on English soil during their upcoming tour. Since the men's team is also heading to England, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) decided to have both teams travel together.

The Indian squads will soon depart for the United Kingdom after completing their quarantine. Ahead of their departure, Mithali Raj spoke to the media at a virtual press conference. When asked if her team had been interacting with the Indian men's players, Mithali replied:

"I am sure the girls have been interacting (with the men's team) whenever they cross paths. It's good to have them around because they have a played a lot in the UK.

"You can ask them questions that they can help out with, you know, because most of the girls are playing the Test format for the first time. So, it can really help them if they exchange or talk to them and gain some more experience from their talks, from their tours."

The likes of Virat Kohli, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ishant Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane and many other experienced names are present in the Indian men's squad. Hence, talking with them about the pitch and conditions could help Mithali Raj and Co.

Mithali Raj's team eyeing hat-trick of Test wins against England

Mithali Raj in action against England Women

The Indian women's cricket team won its previous two Test matches on English soil. They defeated England Women by five wickets in Taunton in 2006, and eight years later, the Indians beat the hosts by six wickets in Wormsley.

Bristol will play host to the only Test between India Women and England Women this year. It will be interesting to see if Mithali Raj's team can draw inspiration from their previous wins and complete a hat-trick of victories.

