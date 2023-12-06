"It is a challenging place to bat"- Rahul Dravid on Indian batters' gameplan ahead of massive Test series against South Africa

Former legendary Indian batter and current head coach Rahul Dravid understands that the conditions in South Africa aren't going to be straightforward for the Indian batters to handle.

The visitors are yet to win a Test series in South Africa and will once again try and break the jinx in the upcoming two Tests to be played at the Centurion and Newlands. Dravid explained how the seam movement and the bounce in these grounds will ensure each batter follows a game plan.

Here's what Rahul Dravid was quoted as saying to Star Sports:

"So, it is a challenging place to bat; the statistics will tell you that. It is one of the more difficult places to bat in, especially up here in Centurion and Johannesburg. The wickets do tend to do a bit, and they tend to get up and down as well. Every one of the batsmen will have a game plan as to how they want to go, as long as they are clear about it and they commit to it and are practicing towards that, that’s fine."

Rahul Dravid on importance of converting starts

Rahul Dravid feels the tempo for each batter in South Africa will be different and will depend on how an individual tries to make things comfortable for himself. However, he is hopeful that once some batters get off to a start, they convert it into a meaningful contribution.

On this, he added:

"We don’t expect everyone to play in the same way. We want them to be very clear about what works for them, and then be able to execute that. The boys, once they get out there, a lot of it is mental, and I guess, you know, we try and stress on the fact that if we do get going, if we get the opportunity to get set, they try to make it a match-winning contribution."

India will have their big guns back for the Test series after being given a break for the three T20Is and three ODIs.